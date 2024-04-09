All Zendaya's Flawless Outfits On The Challengers Press Tour

Here are all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the promotion of "Challengers" the movie. Picture: Getty

Zendaya continues to wow us with her incredible red carpet looks while promoting her upcoming movie Challengers. Here are all of her stunning outfits so far.

Disney star, blockbuster actress and now fashion icon Zendaya never fails to impress on a red carpet. And boy, oh boy does she know how to slay a press tour.

We haven't even got over her show-stopping outfits from the Dune: Part Two press run and already she's back at it, killing it with her looks whilst promoting her upcoming film Challengers.

As well as bringing high fashion to a red carpet, Zendaya also brings theme. She never strays from the theme of the movie she's promoting.

For Spider Man, with her beau Tom Holland, her looks were web-based, for Dune she brought sci-fi fantasy realness and for Challengers she is giving us tennis and romance in white and green.

Let's indulge in Zendaya's Challengers red carpet looks so far...

Zendaya at the premiere of the "Challengers" in Rome. Picture: Getty

For the premiere in Rome Zendaya was dressed in this custom white Calvin Klein skirt suit, paired with a statement Bulgari necklace.

The suit jacket hung open making the, otherwise modest, suit a little risqué. White has been a common theme during her press run for Challengers and the innocence of the colour seems to contrast the promiscuous nature of the film. But white is a common colour in the sport of tennis, think 'Wimbledon whites'.

The actress and her stylist have included some more audacious elements to her red carpet looks to offset this overtly bridal style. For example the use of a plunging neckline, which she displays in the next look.

Zendaya at "Challengers" photocall in Rome. Picture: Getty

Probably up there in the top two most iconic looks from the Challengers press tour is this glittering tennis dress by Loewe. The heels are the star of the show with this fit, as Zendaya sported Loewe pumps with tennis balls on the heels.

Loewe are known for their quirky footwear and fashion followers will look at these tennis shoes and instantly think of their outrageous egg shoes, IYKYK.

Zendaya at the "Challengers" Paris Premiere. Picture: Getty

At the Paris premiere Zendaya went full on bride mode in this incredible custom Louis Vuitton gown. Again pairing the look with some more Bulgari diamonds.

Zendaya has been working with her stylist Law Roach since she was 14 and starring in Disney Channel's Shake It Up. He is the genius behind that robot suit and many other memorable Zendaya looks.

Speaking about their working relationship with Vogue, Law said: “What she allows me to do is to come up with the big story, the big idea, and she takes that and she whittles it down a bit.”

Zendaya at the "Challengers""Challengers" Paris photocall. Picture: Getty

The actress played with some vintage fashion in this look, as she wore a satin co-ord from Louis Vuttion's spring/summer 1999 collection at the Paris photocall.

This is one of her more casual looks from the press run but it gives everything it needs to. She's defo serving tennis player off duty.

Zendaya at the "Challengers" photocall in Paris. Picture: Getty

This outfit is the reason the top spot for the most iconic outfit was reserved. Because those Loewe tennis shoes ate and left no crumbs - but this checked Louis Vuitton look is everything.

The green and white dress is from their 2013 spring/summer collection and you can tell by the way she is posing that Zendaya feels just as cute as she looks in it!

It's very swinging '60s and especially with the up 'do and hair band, I can't help but see Twiggy inspiration all over this look.

Zendaya at the "Challengers" premiere in Australia. Picture: Getty

And finally, from the movie's premiere in Australia we have this ingenious sequinned Loewe dress. The floor length gown features the shadow of a tennis player getting ready to serve.

We wonder if Zendaya ever tires of being the 'IT' girl in the fashion industry, because she makes it look effortless.

