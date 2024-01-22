Are Tom Holland And Zendaya Still Together?

Tom Holland breaks silence on breakup rumours. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Tom Holland and Zendaya have found themselves in the middle of breakup rumours. Here's the truth about their relationship status.

After meeting on set for Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2016, Tom Holland and Zendaya became out fave onscreen couple to make it official IRL.

They've been publicly dating since 2021 but have recently found themselves in the middle of speculation that they've gone separate ways.

The rumour mill began when Zendaya removed all of the people she was following on Instagram. But Tom has come out and put the claims to bed, here's what he said...

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been publicly dating since 2021. Picture: Getty

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya still dating?

Yes, the pair are still very happily together! At the start of 2024, while being pressed by TMZ paparazzo in LA, Tom set the record straight saying “No, absolutely not,” to the breakup rumours.

The British actor had not long ago revealed that he and Zendaya occasionally rewatch the first film they made together Spider-Man: Homecoming - too cute!

Speaking to Extra at the Critics Choice Awards in January, he said: "Zendaya and I will every now and again watch Spider-Man one and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again."

Tom and Zendaya hard launched their relationship with an Insta post. Picture: Instagram @tomholland2013

So, you can all relax. The pair, who have been going strong for nearly three years now, are perfectly happy together and we'll likely see them out and about together again soon.

Zendaya hasn't spoken out on the rumours yet but she is currently serving looks at the Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris and we are sure her Spider-Man isn't far behind her.

