MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over Adam video

11 December 2024, 12:09

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over video with Adam
MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over video with Adam. Picture: Instagram / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS UK's Amy and Adam can't kill the dating rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ahead of the second Married at First Sight UK 2024 reunion, Amy and Adam are doing nothing but fanning the flames when it comes to dating rumours.

While the age old question of, 'can't a straight man and straight woman just be friends?', still stands, the post-show relationship between Adam and Amy has fans sure they are dating.

Adam has admitted they "find each other attractive" and now Amy has shared a day in the life video that fans think looks more like a day in the life with my boyfriend video.

On TikTok Amy said: "Come and spend the day with me... and Adam."

MAFS UK's Amy heads on night out with Adam and Nath in Manchester

The video of them spending a day together in Manchester and sharing a hotel room only furthered fans' speculation. Under the video with over 600K views, ine fan commented: "can't even deny it at this point."

In the video they had a breakfast date at Starbucks, went shopping together, and finished the day clubbing where they took loads of pap pics. They were papped walking to the club arm-in-arm and then they got pictures at the event where Adam wrapped his hand around Amy's waist and she playfully kicked her leg.

Amy was sure to refer to them as friends throughout the video, joking: "He's definitely the girl in this friendship."

They also bumped into fellow MAFS co-star Nathan. Amy dubbed it: "The best day ever!"

Amy responds to backlash
Amy responds to backlash. Picture: Instagram

Since posting the video, Amy has clarified that her other show bestie Holly was meant to be spending the day with her but Adam filled in when she couldn't make it.

She wrote: "Who knew Ad's filling in for Holly on a night out in MCR would cause so much drama."

Amy has been in the comments shutting down any comments about her and Adam dating. Speaking on FUBAR Radio's Access All Areas earlier this month, Adam claimed they had an agreement to not date.

He said: "Me and Amy have said that we’ve got such a special friendship that we’d never want to jeopardise that.”

