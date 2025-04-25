What perfume did Dave buy Jamie on MAFS Australia? $400 Maison Crivelli gift revealed

25 April 2025

All the details on the $400 perfume Dave bought for Jamie on MAFS UK. Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

Jamie's $400 perfume gift from Dave has left MAFS viewers wondering what fragrance she wears – here's all the details on Maison Crivelli's Oud Maracuja from Mecca.

Married At First Sight Australia's Dave just dropped $400 on a gift for Jamie – but what perfume did he actually buy her?

Following that Partner Swap with Veronica, alongside some pretty heartbreaking comments about how he really feels about Jamie ("I don't hate the girl!"), Dave has been on a mission to make it up to Jamie.

In the latest episode that's just aired in the UK, Jamie decided to join Dave on his Homestay and the couple have begun to repair their fractured relationship.

As a peace offering, Dave bought Jamie a couple of gifts including two bunches of flowers, a dog teddy and a bottle of perfume. Unfortunately for Dave, Jamie has very expensive taste when it comes to perfumes...

As soon as the episode aired, viewers were desperate to know what fragrance it was. Well, we've got the answer... Here's all the details on what perfume Dave bought for Jamie on MAFS Australia.

What perfume did Dave buy for Jamie on MAFS Australia?

MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave have grown apart after Dave didn't share the same feelings as Jamie
MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave have grown apart after Dave didn't share the same feelings as Jamie. Picture: Nine

The perfume that Dave gifted to Jamie was Maison Crivelli's Oud Maracuja – and the 50ml size of luxury fragrance retails for $388 AUD.

For those wondering how much that costs in the UK, the 50ml version will set you back a whopping £220. (The 100ml is priced at £375!)

The scent is described as "a passion fruit tasting in remote oud wood forests", with fragrance notes of Maracuja accord, oud, rose absolute, benzoin and akigalawood.

"Is that your favourite one?," Dave asked, before Jamie excited replies: "It is but why would you spend that much money?" (Dave's response? "Because I care about you."

While it's implied that Dave bought the perfume himself, some viewers have wondered if it was actually something provided by production due to the purposeful mention of Australia beauty brand Mecca. Either way, still a very pricey gift!

What perfume did Dave buy Jamie on MAFS Australia? Picture: Nine, Mecca

Despite the thoughtful gift, Jamie and Dave's relationship didn't work out.

The two work through their problems and make it to Final Vows, but they sadly break up shortly after the end of the experiment.

In fact, the two no longer speak to each other at all. Explaining what happened to host Carly Portch, Jamie said: "Unfortunately, this is something that, you know, I tried so hard to maintain a friendship and I guess that was what was always pushed to me, like, 'I really care about our bonds and our friendship.'

"But at the same time, like, you know, Dave put me through a lot on the experiment and watching it back is really difficult."

Jamie is now reportedly getting closer to groom Eliot.

