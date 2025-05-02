JoJo Siwa reveals ‘truth’ behind break up with Kath Ebbs at Celebrity Big Brother wrap party

JoJo Siwa has shared her side of her break up with Kath Ebbs following Kath's viral video. Picture: The Viall Files via YouTube, @kathebbs via Instagram

By Katie Smith

"By the sixteenth time someone asks you, 'Are you happy? Do you wanna end things?', you're gonna just spew your guts."

JoJo Siwa is setting the record straight on all the drama, gossip and false narratives about her break up with ex partner Kath Ebbs.

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll probably be well aware that JoJo recently broke up with Kath following her stint on Celebrity Big Brother, which seemed like a very formative and eye-opening experience for her.

During her time in the house, 21-year-old JoJo opened up about her feelings towards her own gender identity and sexuality. And speaking on This Morning after her exit, JoJo went on to share: "I knew as soon as I came out I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes in my life."

Following speculation, it was then Kath who publicly confirmed that they had split, revealing on social media that JoJo had "dumped" them at the after party.

Now, JoJo is clarifying what actually happened – and shutting down any implications that Chris Hughes had anything to do with it. Kath has also now responded to JoJo's latest comments.

JoJo and Kath had been dating since January 2025. Picture: Getty

Speaking on The Viall Files podcast, JoJo detailed what happened at the after party following speculation on social media.

JoJo started by saying that Kath had asked her not to speak about them publicly, but JoJo pushed back saying that it would make her seem "avoidant of the situation". She then clarified that Chris had absolutely nothing to do with the break up and that they were friends.

"My situations are completely unrelated, and that kind of got misconstrued," JoJo told hosts Nick and Natalie about Kath. "That's hard because that's kind of feeding a false narrative."

JoJo then went on to say that Kath claiming JoJo broke up with them at the wrap party is "not entirely the story..."

Going Deeper with JoJo Siwa | The Viall Files w/ Nick Viall

According to JoJo, Kath told production that they didn't want to go to the wrap party – which was totally fine by her. JoJo decided to go, and then told Kath that she was going to go straight back to her hotel room afterwards to be alone and that they would meet up the next morning. JoJo revealed that decision upset Kath.

"I'm not in a place to talk," JoJo explained. "I'm in a place to have a fun, cute opening conversation. I'm not in a place to actually talk yet."

An hour later, Kath did show up at the wrap party but JoJo felt like something was off. "I got told something else that they didn't want, and it kind of made me feel like, 'this is very strange, I really don't like this vibe right now,'" she explained.

When asked by host Nick if she felt like she was being "set up", JoJo said yeah.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have become close friends in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

JoJo then shared that they had a conversation with Kath, to which she could only respond "I don't know" to most of their questions because she was still processing everything.

"All of a sudden, we’re at the wrap party for Big Brother, I'm getting cussed out," she continued. "I understand why they’re angry and why they’re coming at me. But I also keep reiterating, like, 'I’m not in a place to talk.'"

JoJo added: "I said, 'If you ask me tomorrow, I don’t know my answer. If you ask me right now, my answer is yes.' That, obviously, was taken as yes."

Directly addressing the "false narratives" that Kath appeared to fuel in their video confirming their break up, JoJo said: "Kath posted a video basically alluding to Chris and I are the reasons why we broke up. That's not the case, that is not the truth and they know that and I know that."

However, it seems as though the back and forth between the two has turned quite sour. After saying that they would repost their video clarifying the misleading information with added context, but Kath ended up not doing that.

That has now prompted JoJo to speak about Kath publicly, despite their wishes for her not to. JoJo also called out Kath's friend who she says has continued to spread the same "misinformation" about her and Chris.

"You don't get to have it both ways," JoJo said about Kath's actions. "You don't get to ask me for a business class flight home, and then do that."

"There's so many reasons why my break up happened – Christopher is not one of them," JoJo reiterated. "I actually told this to Kath, 'Maybe it would be easier if he was!' He is not one of them, so if you're gonna share the story, share the story!"

"I understand Chris and I are very tight [...] but don't paint it out to look like I cheated on you with him, because I did not," she added. "I did not, I would not and I have not."

Kath has now responded to JoJo's comments in a new statement: "It's really unfortunate that my relationship with this person is being reduced to untrue allegations about what happened at a party.

"The public has only heard one side of the story. Attacks on my character are not something I take lightly, especially from someone I cared for deeply and shared a committed relationship with."

