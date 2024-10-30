MAFS UK’s Polly debuts weight loss transformation in before and after pics

MAFS' Polly Sellman warns viewers against online bullying. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Polly has proudly shown off her two-stone weight loss in before and after pics as she fought back against body shamers.

Married At First Sight UK’s Polly Sellman has been in the headlines during the 2024 season of the show for many reasons.

From initially gaining public sympathy after her on-screen husband Adam Nightingale rejected her after their wedding, Polly’s found herself in hot water several times for getting involved in other couple’s issues.

Fans have expressed annoyance that Polly seemed blind to issues in her own relationship, one huge problem being the level of attraction between Adam and Polly.

Polly has now embarked on a weight loss journey after filming wrapped on the reality dating show, which has opened her up to a barrage of online trolling.

The expert matched Adam with Polly in MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

On 1st September, Polly posted a carousel on Instagram that highlighted her impressive weight loss between March and July, where she proudly stated she had lost two stone by “upping my water intake, eating less and moving more.”

Polly revealed she’d rediscovered her love for working out, writing in the caption: “And I love that I've found a huge passion for fitness again because of the routine I really kept to, and still do."

Most recently, Polly posted a photo of herself in the lingerie viewers saw Adam buy for her during the wife swap episode, sticking her middle finger up to the camera.

Polly’s caption revealed that the reality star had received one too many cruel and negative comments about her body from viewers and decided to shut up the haters in one swift post.

Polly uploaded her weight loss progress on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @polly_sellman

She wrote: “Body shaming and making someone feel insecure (no matter how they look now) who is already going through stress is one of the worst things you can do. When you body shame someone online and publicly others are listening.”

Polly reminded her audience that online bullying had follow on affects to people around them: “A friend with an eating disorder, someone struggling to lose baby weight, younger family members who have unrealistic body issues. Body shaming a person in the name of advising them to be a certain way or to make fun of someone's size is a form of sarcasm, and mentally hurtful.”

“I lost my weight for my own reasons and none of you know why. Body shaming leads to horrendous extremes which I hope never happens to me because of this but I can assure you it definitely hasn't helped with how I feel about myself even after losing so much weight.”

MAFS Polly has fought off online trolls commenting on her body. Picture: Instagram: @polly_sellman

Polly touched on the complicated issue of body dysmorphia and tried to educate viewers that just because she was in the process of losing weight, didn't mean she was 100% comfortable in herself yet, so people needed to navigate themselves with more empathy.

“Being skinny is ok. Not being skinny is ok. Having curves are ok. Not having curves is ok. Bashing someone for their body is NOT OK. It is absolutely one of the most disgusting things you can do to another person. And doing it online is even worse. You should all be so ashamed of yourselves.”

Polly revealed she lost two stone since the show finished filming. Picture: Instagram: @polly_sellman

Anyone would get sick of their body constantly being the centre of attention regardless of its shape, but Polly revealed in her original weight loss post that she still has a “little way to go” to reach her goal weight: "It’s not until I look at these photos back that I really do see how different I look.”

She went on to write: “I still have a little way to go to get to my goal weight then when I'm there it's going to be building strength and maintaining the weight I've lost without living a restricted lifestyle and keep a healthy relationship with food and drink.”

Polly felt the need to explain that while she’s always been a confident woman, the weight loss has allowed her to feel more comfortable in her skin and outfits.

“I've always been confident however not so much with my body, now have a lot more self-confidence and feel so much more comfortable in certain clothing whereas I didn't before,” she captioned on the post.

"I dressed well for my shape and size but never felt hugely comfortable just the fact I knew how to dress to hide certain insecurities. However, that's now changed and I don't think as much about covering certain things when I'm ordering clothes and it feels sooooo good.”

