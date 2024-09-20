Facts About Polly From MAFS UK Including Age, Job, Weight Loss & More

Meet MAFS bride Polly. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Get to know Polly from Married At First Sight UK, who married Adam, from her age and job to her weight loss transformation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK returned in 2024 with a bunch of brides and grooms looking to find love at the altar. The show follows couples paired by experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Doughlas who hope to meet their life partner on the same day they say 'I do'.

And a hopeful bride taking on this year's show is Polly who ended up marrying Adam, who brutally said she wasn't his type after meeting her at the altar.

Ahead of her reality TV stint Polly said: “I’m excited to go into the unknown, to have things that aren’t in my control and just go into it open minded.”

So while we follow her journey on MAFS with Adam here's everything we know about the 2024 bride.

Adam married Polly on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Who is Polly from MAFS UK?

Polly, whose full name is Polly Sellmen, is a 28-year-old careers advisor who is on Married At First Sight UK 2024.

How old is Polly from MAFS UK?

Polly is 28 years old.

Where is MAFS' Polly from?

The MAFS bride is originally from Kent however she travels the world and says she spends her time between Brisbane, Australia and the UK while travelling everywhere in between.

Currently her travel account, pol_goestravelling, says that the last place she travelled to was Lisbon, Portugal.

Who did Polly marry on MAFS UK 2024?

Polly married Adam Nightingale on Married At First Sight UK, they didn't hit it off straight away as Adam said she wasn't his usual type.

Polly married Adam on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

What does MAFS' Polly do for work?

Polly's job is a careers advisor.

Does MAFS' Polly have Instagram?

Yes, she has a personal page you can find @polly_sellmen and she also has a travel account called, @pol_goestravelling.

What has MAFS UK's Polly said about her weight loss transformation?

On her Instagram, the MAFS bride has shared updates about her weight loss journey which she said she started in March 2024.

In a post showing some side-by-sides of her physique she wrote: "Proud post. This has been an ongoing journey since the end of March, and since then I've lost around 2 stone (with some help). It's not until I look at these photos back that I really do see how different I look."

Polly has shared some before and afters on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She went on to say increasing her 'water intake, eating less and moving more' all helped her to loose the weight before adding that she's "found a huge passion for fitness again".

Her post went on: "I still have a little way to go to get to my goal weight then when I'm there it's going to be building strength and maintaining the weight I've lost without living a restricted lifestyle and keep a healthy relationship with food and drink."

She finished the post by saying she has "a lot more self confidence" now and is looking forward to continuing her journey to her goal weight.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.