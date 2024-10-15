MAFS couple reportedly 'removed' from show due to ‘controlling’ behaviour

MAFS UK couple allegedly get removed by producers. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

It's been claimed that a MAFS UK couple are going to be removed in an upcoming episode due to the groom's ‘controlling and abusive’ behaviour.

Married at First Sight UK has been full of highs and lows, after Charlie and Eve became the first couple to leave drama between couples like Orson and Richelle, Adam and Polly, and Caspar and Emma has kept us on the edge of our seats.

One TikTok drama account has been drip feeding fans tea about the show, from an alleged affair to Eve having a girlfriend the entire time she was on the show.

And now, they have claimed that in an upcoming episode one couple was removed by producers due to the groom's 'concerning' behaviour. While it remains alleged, the account @Jet_Sea_Gypsy explained what she's been told so far.

Married at First Sight's Stephen, Polly, Holly and Alex. Picture: E4

Speaking in the video she started by saying: "I have a serious MAFS UK spoiler... all of this has been heard directly from one of the MAFS UK cast members - not by me but by a third party."

"Apparently, in an upcoming episode there is a couple who disappears overnight, sent home by production. Apparently because of his controlling and potentially abusive behaviour," she explained.

She said she didn't know who it was but the 'cast member' who gave the tip said: "It's not who you think it will be."

At time of writing, the rumour remains unconfirmed and no cast member has spoken out publicly about the alleged situation.

MAFS UK - Hannah and Stephen’s rift grows

Earlier this week, Alex went on an Instagram story spree responding to fans who said he was behaving like a 'coercive controller' and a 'narcissist'.

He replied: "Coercive controller my ar--. One thing about me is I'll never try and control someone. 'Let people do what they want to do, and they will show you what they want to do'.

"Other men might use their little weird means and ways to control their partner. Me, if you do things I don't like then I just won't be with you. I ain't gonna try and control you into doing things I want my partner to naturally be doing. That's just weird fam."

