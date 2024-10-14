MAFS UK's Alex gives scathing response to fans calling him 'narcissistic' and 'coercive'

14 October 2024, 12:44 | Updated: 14 October 2024, 14:50

MAFS UK's Alex's scathing response to fans
MAFS UK's Alex's scathing response to fans. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Alex has been responding to fans who have dubbed him a 'coercive controller' and 'narcissistic'.

Social media has been getting the Married at First Sight UK cast members in trouble recently. After Richelle had her Instagram comments blocked for revealing a huge MAFS spoiler, we thought it might get quiet on the social front.

However, it has done anything but get quiet as the cast members continue to answer Q&As from fans and respond to comments left by viewers.

Alex Henry was labelled a 'bad guy' before the show even aired as he was accused of being abusive, something that has not been proven to be true. He was quick to react to what was being said about him in a series of IG stories where he said: "Who are you in the real world? That's what really matters."

Since the show started, his relationship with wife Holly has been dissected by viewers as they experience highs and lows in their relationship.

Alex and Holly got into an argument on Thursday night's episode
Alex and Holly got into an argument on Thursday night's episode. Picture: E4

In a Q&A on his IG story titled 'What are you expecting tonight?', one follower replied: "For your narcissistic a-- to be kicked out!!"

Posting the dictionary meaning of narcissist, Alex replied saying: "I didn't even know what this word was until people kept sliding in my message requests calling me it.

"From that description above, is being a narcissist really such a bad thing? I love me and I love being me & wtf. My world does revolve around me....Sorry if that upsets you babes lol."

He went on to share a selfie saying: "Don't call me a narcissist because I won't be offended. You gotta get a dictionary and find a new lil word."

MAFS' Alex responds to being called a narcissist
MAFS' Alex responds to being called a narcissist. Picture: Instagram

Alex then shared another comment from a fan who had wrote: "You give coercive controller !! Channel 4 need to remove you."

His reply was: "Well they aint. So what you gonna do now?"

The MAFS husband then went on to give a more in depth response to being called coercive, he wrote: "Coercive controller my ar--. One thing about me is I'll never try and control someone. 'Let people do what they want to do, and they will show you what they want to do'.

"Other men might use their little weird means and ways to control their partner. Me, if you do things I don't like then I just won't be with you. I ain't gonna try and control you into doing things I want my partner to naturally be doing. That's just weird fam."

Alex is on MAFS UK 2024
Alex is on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Alex's statement continued: "Too many men tryna control their partners in weird little ways. 'There's plenty more fish in the sea'.

"If you really can't live with your partners behaviours, just leave! Ain't nobody forcing you to be with somebody. What the f**k. People act like they can't leave relationships nowadays."

This comes after an episode which saw Alex and Holly argue because she wanted to address an issue, which involved new bride Amy, at the dinner table.

On his IG, Alex has reiterated why he didn't want to address the issue in front of the other couples saying: "She just wanted air time.

"She had 10 hours to talk to me about anything before cameras come out. This was her trying to get air time and use a lil situation to get people to feel sorry for her. Saw the lights, saw the camera, heard action."

