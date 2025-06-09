What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

9 June 2025, 17:32

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?
What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for? Picture: ITV

By Jenny Medlicott

Love Island 2025 is back as another group of hopeful romantics search for love - but what time does it start and how long is it on for?

Summer is officially here and we know it is because it’s time for Love Island fans to start tuning into ITV again as the next round of singles head into our favourite villa.

But with Love Island season 12 officially underway, what time will the show be airing each evening, how many nights a week and for how long?

Here’s everything you need to know about the show’s running schedule so you can stay up to date throughout the summer…

The Love Island 2025 cast
The Love Island 2025 cast. Picture: ITV

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight?

Fans can tune in to see the newest season of Love Island on ITV2 or ITVX at 9pm tonight and each night moving forward.

Joined by host Maya Jama for the third year running, the first episode of the season will run for 90 minutes, meaning it will finish for the evening at 10:30pm. However, usually the show's episodes run for around 60 minutes.

Love Island will be on ITV six nights a week from Sunday-Friday. On Saturday, ITV2 air 'Unseen Bits' which is a collation of funny moments that didn't make the main show cut that week.

Love Island 2025 is set to have plenty of exciting twists.
Love Island 2025 is set to have plenty of exciting twists. Picture: ITV

How long will Love Island 2025 be on for?

We don’t have an exact answer for how long Love Island 2025 will run for, but based on previous seasons, an eight week running time seems likely.

Last year’s season ran for 49 episodes and lasted for eight weeks, starting on 3rd June and ending on 29th July.

The first Love Island 2025 episode will start at 9pm.
The first Love Island 2025 episode will start at 9pm. Picture: ITV

The drama is expected to kick off from the very first episode this year, as according to reports, the villa will wave goodbye to a one Love Island babe on the very first day. Ouch!

Fans can expect plenty of exciting new developments and twists in the upcoming season of Love Island, from changes to the cast's privacy to an American bombshell - we just can't wait to see how it all unfolds!

