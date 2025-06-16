Love Island's Malisha Jordan: Age, job, where she's from and more

16 June 2025, 20:55

Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha?
Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Malisha, the Love Island bombshell causing chaos for Megan and Dejon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After ten years of Love Island, ITV bosses promised a series full of twists for season 12 and they have truly delivered. The islanders have not known rest since they entered the villa and it was made all the worst when three new bombshells entered the mix on freaky Friday 13th.

The boys were sent out for some time away from the girls, but little did they know the girls would be watching everything go down as it was all streamed directly to a screen in the villa where the girls got to be a fly on the wall for the lads' night out.

Three new girls, Yasmin Pettet, Emily Moran, and Malisha Jordan, joined the boys and the girls back at the villa got to witness the boys' very first interactions with the bombshells. And it's safe to say that it caused quite the stir...

Dejon Noel-Williams (who's coupled up with Megan Moore) was very quickly interested in Malisha, so as a thorny love triangle throws the villa into chaos, here's a closer look at the bombshell.

From her age and job to where she's from and what she's looking for, here's everything we know about Malisha.

Malisha is a bombshell on Love Island series 12
Malisha is a bombshell on Love Island series 12. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Malisha Jordan?

Malisha is 24 years old so is in the middle age range for this year's cast which varies between 22 and 30 years old.

Where is Love Island's Malisha Jordan from?

The bubbly beauty is from Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

What is Love Island's Malisha Jordan's job?

Malisha works as a teaching assistant.

An exclusive peek at Malisha and Meg’s fallout 👀 | Love Island 2025

What is Love Island's Malisha looking for on Love Island?

On what she's looking for in a match, she said: "A tall, dark, handsome man. He has to be very tall. I’m 5ft7/ 5ft8. I want to be able to wear heels and feel feminine.

"He has to be funny, but not too funny; I have to be the funniest. I want someone that’s caring and a bit loving, but then I like someone that can give me a bit of rude banter. I like to be a bit cheeky."

And it it wasn't clear by her first couple of days in the villa, Malisha is not afraid to go after what she wants.

Before the villa she told ITV: "If I want it, I’m going to get it. I always get what I want. I’m an only child, so of course I’m going to get what I want. I’m in there for myself.

"I want to find a man. Actually, I want to find a husband, that’s what I want to find."

Malisha arrived with Yasmin and Emily
Malisha arrived with Yasmin and Emily. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island's Malisha Jordan on Instagram?

Yes, her handle is @malishaa.j.

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Peter Andre and ITV Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going on the show

Peter Andre and Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going into the villa

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Hot On Capital

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé performs in London

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Benson Boone brings 'American Heart' tour to UK and EU

Benson Boone brings American Heart World Tour to The O2 London

Events

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Jessie J gives emotional speech about her breast cancer before performing Living My Best Life

Jessie J powerfully declares she'll beat cancer in emotional Capital Summertime Ball speech
Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Events

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list

Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed

Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

JLS wow the crowd at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 as Barclaycard's Out of the Blue surprise act!

Surprise act JLS sends Capital Summertime Ball 2025 fans wild with iconic performance

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in 2025

Every song in Tate McRae's iconic Capital's Summertime Ball setlist

You can watch Capital's Summertime Ball no matter where you are

How to watch Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 line-up including Mariah Carey, Benson Boone and more

Events

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Will Smith brings out son Jaden for surprise moment at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Here's when you can watch #CapitalSTB on ITV

Is Capital's Summertime Ball on TV? Where to watch #CapitalSTB

Sian Welby looked positively stunning on Capital's Summertime Ball red carpet.

Sian Welby dazzles on Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025 red carpet in mesmerising silver look

Jade makes her Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard solo debut with epic Little Mix medley

Jade makes her Capital's Summertime Ball solo debut with epic Little Mix medley

Your backstage pass to Capital's Summertime Ball

Your AAA pass to all the epic backstage moments at Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

More Movies & TV News

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Who was dumped from Love Island Blu Chegini or Shea Mannings?

Who was dumped from Love Island, Blu or Shea?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset