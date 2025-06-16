Love Island's Malisha Jordan: Age, job, where she's from and more

Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha? Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Malisha, the Love Island bombshell causing chaos for Megan and Dejon.

After ten years of Love Island, ITV bosses promised a series full of twists for season 12 and they have truly delivered. The islanders have not known rest since they entered the villa and it was made all the worst when three new bombshells entered the mix on freaky Friday 13th.

The boys were sent out for some time away from the girls, but little did they know the girls would be watching everything go down as it was all streamed directly to a screen in the villa where the girls got to be a fly on the wall for the lads' night out.

Three new girls, Yasmin Pettet, Emily Moran, and Malisha Jordan, joined the boys and the girls back at the villa got to witness the boys' very first interactions with the bombshells. And it's safe to say that it caused quite the stir...

Dejon Noel-Williams (who's coupled up with Megan Moore) was very quickly interested in Malisha, so as a thorny love triangle throws the villa into chaos, here's a closer look at the bombshell.

From her age and job to where she's from and what she's looking for, here's everything we know about Malisha.

Malisha is a bombshell on Love Island series 12. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Malisha Jordan?

Malisha is 24 years old so is in the middle age range for this year's cast which varies between 22 and 30 years old.

Where is Love Island's Malisha Jordan from?

The bubbly beauty is from Broxbourne in Hertfordshire.

What is Love Island's Malisha Jordan's job?

Malisha works as a teaching assistant.

An exclusive peek at Malisha and Meg’s fallout 👀 | Love Island 2025

What is Love Island's Malisha looking for on Love Island?

On what she's looking for in a match, she said: "A tall, dark, handsome man. He has to be very tall. I’m 5ft7/ 5ft8. I want to be able to wear heels and feel feminine.

"He has to be funny, but not too funny; I have to be the funniest. I want someone that’s caring and a bit loving, but then I like someone that can give me a bit of rude banter. I like to be a bit cheeky."

And it it wasn't clear by her first couple of days in the villa, Malisha is not afraid to go after what she wants.

Before the villa she told ITV: "If I want it, I’m going to get it. I always get what I want. I’m an only child, so of course I’m going to get what I want. I’m in there for myself.

"I want to find a man. Actually, I want to find a husband, that’s what I want to find."

Malisha arrived with Yasmin and Emily. Picture: ITV

Is Love Island's Malisha Jordan on Instagram?

Yes, her handle is @malishaa.j.

