Peter Andre and Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going into the villa

16 June 2025, 12:56

Peter Andre and ITV Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going on the show
Peter Andre and ITV Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going on the show.

By Abbie Reynolds

"It's every dad's nightmare."

Peter Andre has caught wind of speculation that his daughter Princess, 17, is heading into the Love Island villa.

This comes after Capital revealed no celebrity bombshells were going into the villa this year after Joey Essex's stint in 2024. Love Island's creative director Mike Spencer revealed to us that rumours that Princess or TOWIE's Ella Rae Wise were going into the villa were fabricated.

He pointed out that to apply for Love Island you have to be 18 years or older. In past years young contestants like Gemma Owen (19 when she appeared on series eight), Georgia Steel (20 when she appeared on series four) and Molly-Mae Hague (20 when she appeared on series five) have appeared on the show but for this year's series the youngest contestant so far is Shakira Khan at 22 years old.

Princess Andre attends the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Global Premiere in Leicester Square
Princess Andre attends the "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" Global Premiere in Leicester Square. Picture: Getty

In his weekly column for The Mirror, Peter said: "There's been a lot of talk about Princess going on Love Island, and I don't know where it came from."

He confirmed: "She's not 18 yet, so it's not even an option."

Of course there is no stopping Princess from applying for the show once she is old enough, which Peter is all too aware off. He said: "Whether she chooses to do it in the future is up to her, but of course it's every dad's nightmare."

"It's about what makes Princess happy at the end of the day. I wouldn't stop her, but if she asks my opinion, I'll be honest," he added.

Love Island 2025 sees first kiss of the series

However, Princess' mum Katie Price revealed recently that she's been encouraging Princess to go on the dating show.

"I keep saying to Princess 'Why don't you do Love Island?'" the model shared on her podcast The Katie Price Show.

Their 17-year-old daughter already has a large public facing platform as she boasts a huge 750K Instagram followers, 860K TikTok followers and 83.3K Snapchat followers.

It's likely rumours that Princess was heading into the villa came after she split from her long term boyfriend in May earlier this year.

In June 2023 Princess went public with her then-boyfriend who's identity has remained private but less than a year later a tabloid source said: "She always kept the romance out the public eye and it will be the same with her split.

"They just grew apart - they were each other's first love so it has been tough but there are no hard feelings."

They went on: "He's still on good terms with both Katie and Peter. Princess is really concentrating on her career right now and there's no place for a man."

