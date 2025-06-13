Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey. Picture: ITV / YouTube

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are the details on Love Island's Harry Cooksley's hair transplant surgery in Turkey.

While for many years all eyes have been on the girls of Love Island to see what kind of surgical and/or cosmetic transformation they've been on ahead of their TV stint, the tables are now turning as cosmetic surgery for men becomes increasingly popular.

Most notably hair transplants have boomed in recent years as men fight nature's cruel battle against their hairline. Last summer it was speculated that Ronnie Vint had something done to his hair but he later revealed he uses spray-on fibres to reduce the look of his receding hairline.

As for the islanders this year, speculation hasn't been necessary as there is actually documentation of both Harry Cooksley and Ben Holbrough's hair transplant journeys.

Harry prior to his hair transplant surgery. Picture: YouTube @EstePeraHairClinic

30-year-old Harry is actually this year's oldest contest so far, but when he was just 24 years old he underwent the procedure to reverse his balding scalp.

The semi-pro footballer chose to have the work done with EstePera Hair Clinic, who call themselves the "best hair transplant clinic in Turkey", and the surgery would have set him back a healthy £5,600 according to their website.

However there is a chance Harry received somewhat of a discount as his entire journey was documented and shared on their YouTube channel.

Watch Harry's hair transplant journey:

HARRY COOKSLEY | HAIR TRANSPLANTATION TURKEY | ESTEPERA HAIR CLINIC

In a documentary style format the video follows Harry from when he arrived in Turkey to the moments he was getting his new hairline mapped out and then to the surgery, which he called "painless".

To reflect how quick the downtime is Harry shared that the day after the procedure he was up and about having lunch before flying straight back to the UK.

Harry's hairline before the hair transplant. Picture: YouTube @EstePeraHairClinic

Harry now sports a mullet with a slightly curled fringe which looks completely different to what it looked like six years ago.

And it's a testament to that clinic that no one was even speculating if he's had something done to his hair. Those 4.9 star reviews on Google are well deserved.

