Love Island's Ben before and after £3000 hair transplant

Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Ben Holbrough's hair transplant journey before Love Island was fully documented, so here's a look at him before and after.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island's Ben Holbrough isn't the only boy this year who underwent surgical enhancements before the villa as his co-star Harry Cooksley also had a hair transplant.

While usually all eyes are on the girls of the villa to see what kind of surgical and/or cosmetic transformation they've been on ahead of their TV stint, the tables are now turning as cosmetic surgery for men becomes increasingly popular, especially hair transplants.

With it being a relatively uninvasive procedure with minimal downtime, men are opting for the quick fix to male pattern baldness. While most fly out to Turkey, which has become the epicentre of hair transplants, Ben stayed local and had his done in Brighton at 360 Clinic.

During Ben's time in the villa so far, hair loss expert Sophie has been sharing never-seen-before footage of Ben's hair transformation.

The area Ben had filled. Picture: TikTok @thathairlossexpert

Ben's hairline before the transplant. Picture: TikTok @thathairlossexpert

Sharing the first part of his journey, Sophie wrote: "Before he made his way into the Love Island villa, Ben came to us last year to start his hair restoration journey, and we're giving you a behind-the-scenes look from the very beginning."

The video she shared with it showed Ben having the area he was having filling in mapped out by a surgeon before having the remainder of his hair shaved off.

Sophie then showed Ben having his hair follicles extracted from the back of his head and then them implanting them in the mapped out area in front of his natural hairline.

Ben after his surgery. Picture: TikTok @thathairlossexpert

Usually men go abroad to save money on their hair transplants, but according to the 360 Clinic website their packages for UK and Turkey treatments are close in price.

Their UK hair transplants start from £2499 (and go up to £3394) and their Turkey hair transplants are £2394.

In the video, showing Ben's new hairline reveal he couldn't stop giggling at his reflection. Admiring himself he says: "That's sick."

Read more about Love Island here: