Love Island's Ben before and after £3000 hair transplant

18 June 2025, 16:40

Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant
Love Island's Ben unrecognisable before £3000 hair transplant. Picture: ITV / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Ben Holbrough's hair transplant journey before Love Island was fully documented, so here's a look at him before and after.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Ben Holbrough isn't the only boy this year who underwent surgical enhancements before the villa as his co-star Harry Cooksley also had a hair transplant.

While usually all eyes are on the girls of the villa to see what kind of surgical and/or cosmetic transformation they've been on ahead of their TV stint, the tables are now turning as cosmetic surgery for men becomes increasingly popular, especially hair transplants.

With it being a relatively uninvasive procedure with minimal downtime, men are opting for the quick fix to male pattern baldness. While most fly out to Turkey, which has become the epicentre of hair transplants, Ben stayed local and had his done in Brighton at 360 Clinic.

During Ben's time in the villa so far, hair loss expert Sophie has been sharing never-seen-before footage of Ben's hair transformation.

The area Ben had filled
The area Ben had filled. Picture: TikTok @thathairlossexpert
Ben's hairline before the transplant
Ben's hairline before the transplant. Picture: TikTok @thathairlossexpert

Sharing the first part of his journey, Sophie wrote: "Before he made his way into the Love Island villa, Ben came to us last year to start his hair restoration journey, and we're giving you a behind-the-scenes look from the very beginning."

The video she shared with it showed Ben having the area he was having filling in mapped out by a surgeon before having the remainder of his hair shaved off.

Sophie then showed Ben having his hair follicles extracted from the back of his head and then them implanting them in the mapped out area in front of his natural hairline.

Ben after his surgery
Ben after his surgery. Picture: TikTok @thathairlossexpert

Usually men go abroad to save money on their hair transplants, but according to the 360 Clinic website their packages for UK and Turkey treatments are close in price.

Their UK hair transplants start from £2499 (and go up to £3394) and their Turkey hair transplants are £2394.

In the video, showing Ben's new hairline reveal he couldn't stop giggling at his reflection. Admiring himself he says: "That's sick."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' of two years with leaked text messages

Love Island's Ben exposed by 'girlfriend' in leaked text messages

Are Ronnie Vint and Harriett Blackmore still together?

Are Love Island All Stars' Ronnie and Harriett still together?

Love Island bombshell is left with the deciding which girl gets dumped from the villa

Love Island fans have strong reaction to 'brutal' and 'messy' recoupling twist

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

What is Shea from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Hot On Capital

We Were Liars is this summer's hotly anticipated thriller

We Were Liars cast has some really famous faces - here's why you recognise them

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour start times: What time does Beyoncé go on stage?

Chappell Roan says the online hate she gets makes her cry

Chappell Roan says it hurts that people "hate" her personality instead of her music

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

Sabrina Carpenter says she might ban phones at her concerts in the future

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Cynthia Erivo reveals how to actually pronounce her seven real names

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Sabrina Carpenter responds to criticism of her Man's Best Friend album cover

Love Island's Georgia Harrison set to receive MBE from The King

Georgia Harrison becomes first ever Love Island star to receive MBE

Who is Love Island 2025 bombshell Malisha?

Love Island's Malisha Jordan: Age, job, where she's from and more

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

How to Train Your Dragon's Nico Parker responds to racist backlash to her Astrid casting

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé plays revealed

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour setlist: Every song Beyoncé performs in London

Benson Boone brings 'American Heart' tour to UK and EU

Benson Boone brings American Heart World Tour to The O2 London

Events

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

Peter Andre and ITV Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going on the show

Peter Andre and Love Island bosses respond to claims Princess is going into the villa

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Every iconic moment from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025

Jessie J gives emotional speech about her breast cancer before performing Living My Best Life

Jessie J powerfully declares she'll beat cancer in emotional Capital Summertime Ball speech
Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Every update from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard

Events

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

A-Z of every unforgettable performance at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Events

More Movies & TV News

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset