MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained

MAFS Australia's Eliot and Jamie's 'engagement rumours' explained. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's what's really going on after it was reported that Married at First Sight Australia's Jamie and Eliot sparked engagement rumours.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia's Jamie left the experiment arm-in-arm with Dave, but later called it quits off screen. Not all hope was lost for the bride though as she struck up a romance with another groom on the show, Eliot.

Eliot had a second chance at MAFS Australia this year when he was brought back to marry Veronica after his marriage with Lauren lasted less than 48-hours. It turns out the experts were just matching him with the wrong woman since, according to Carina, Jamie and Eliot's relationship is "blossoming".

The pair have been very vague about what's going between them but have continued to play into speculation online by filming cutesy TikTok's together. However, Jamie has confirmed they're getting to know each other but are "taking things slow", which is why it was such a shock to see engagement rumours emerge in the headlines from Australia Fashion Week.

Eliot and Jamie have been getting to know each other after the experiment ended. Picture: Instagram

Attending a fashion week event held at Sydney's Carriageworks on Wednesday, Jamie revealed to Mail Online that the location was actually where her TV wedding to Dave was held.

After acknowledging this she joked: "I was hoping Eliot might propose."

The couple fell into fits of laughter but Eliot was happy to play along as he went onto one knee, reenacting an engagement. "This will get some clicks," he quipped on the Carriageways' railway tracks.

Eliot added that he was "pulling a Jacqui and Clint", referring to how MAFS Australia's Clint proposed to Jacqui during a MAFS viewing party last month.

Jamie and Eliot shared a behind-the-scenes video from AFK with the caption: "Mum & Dad take Fashion Week [heart emoji]" In the comments, fellow series 12 bride Awhina commented: "I feel like Elliot and I need to talk custody [laughing emoji]".

It's save to say fans are in full support of the couple's "blossoming" romance as they've commented things like: "You both have beautiful souls sending lots of love."

Another wrote: "Love them! Realest people in mafs. Never change @jamiemarinos_ @eliot.donovan."

A third said: "Watched in the UK. Your a great girl and Elliot won me over in the end. Together or friends I wish you both all the best."

Jamie and Eliot spent fashion week together. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to Nine, Jamie said her and Eliot's relationship is not a "publicity stunt". She said: "I hang out heaps with Eliot. He's become a very good, very close person to my life so I'm really appreciative of Eliot.

"I understand everyone wants an answer but we're in the real world now, so it's not like we're going to be official or announce something tomorrow.

"I'm enjoying getting to know Eliot, I'm getting to know different people, I'm just being open."

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.