Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split

16 June 2025, 13:49 | Updated: 16 June 2025, 16:29

Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split
Love Island's Gabby addresses real reason for Casey split. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

By Abbie Reynolds

Speaking on Love Island: Aftersun, Gabby Allen spoke out on her split from Casey O'Gorman.

On the first Love Island: Aftersun of the series, host Maya Jama was getting all the goss as she interviewed Love Island All Stars' winner Gabby Allen and early dumpee Kaz Crossley.

After quizzing Kaz on her relationship with Montel McKenzie, Maya asked Gabby: "What happened with you and Casey [O'Gorman]?" "How long have we got?" Gabby quipped.

Back in February, Gabby and Casey won the second series of Love Island All Stars as Luca Bish and Grace Jackson came second and Curtis Pritchard and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu came third.

But just three months after being crowned winners, it was revealed that Gabby and Casey had split.

Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final
Gabby and Casey after the All Stars final. Picture: Instagram

Responding to Maya, Gabby added: "You know what, not really that much to report. I feel like when you're in the villa it's very different to when you get out.

"And we're just at very different stages in our lives."

Maya asked if she ever had an inkling that the relationship wasn't going to be long term, to which Gabby started to say: "Well no because he told me that it- let's not get into it."

Lending a helping hand, Kaz added: "Casey, he's a lovely boy but emphasis on the boy." Gabby nodded in agreement.

It was announced that Casey and Gabby had split just days after they revealed to the public that they'd secretly become boyfriend and girlfriend.

The news was broken in a statement sent to the tabloids, which read: "After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically.

"This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other."

Separately, Gabby's spokesperson added: "Gabby is grateful for the memories they’ve created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She’s excited for what the future holds."

Casey is coupled up with Gabby
Casey won All Stars with Gabby. Picture: ITV

Fans have reacted to Gabby's Aftersun interview saying things like: "I mean everyone saw it coming from Casey. It's giving MANCHILD."

Another said: "I knew Gabby and Casey wasn't going to be long term. That's why I wanted to win Luca and Grace [sic]"

Similarly someone said: "Love Gabby but this is exactly why Grace and Luca should have won. I would have bet my house it wouldn't have lasted, nothing to do with Gabby but because Casey is a man child.

"And if they let him back in next season I will not be watching."

It's true that Luca and Grace are still very much together, but on the night of the final they missed out on that top spot by just 3% of the public vote.

