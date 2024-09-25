MAFS UK's Alex reacts to 'hate' amid abuse allegations as his first episode airs

25 September 2024, 13:05

Alex hits back at online hate
Alex hits back at online hate. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK groom Alex has been littered with abuse allegations and now he has reacted to them.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Tuesday night, Married at First Sight UK saw Alex Henry marry Holly Ditchfield, even after calls from Women's Aid for Alex to be taken off of the show, following allegations of domestic violence.

The allegations began when the promo video for the show was released and the comments were flooded with people dubbing Alex as an abuser, however none of these claims have been proven and remain alleged at the time of writing.

Alex did however spend time in military jail after abandoning his post as he took leave without permission to enter the reality show. Before MAFS UK he was working in aviation based at RAF Spadeadam military base in Cumbria.

When his episode aired, Alex shared support for him on his Instagram stories before adding some posts reacting to people who have questioned his character.

Alex and Holly met on Married at First Sight UK
Alex and Holly met on Married at First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

Showing a video of himself training in a boxing gym, Alex wrote: "Who are you in the real world? That's what really matters."

He then went on to share a podcast clip of a man saying: "Just because you're not rocking with me, that don't mean you're hating on me. I just might not be you're cup of tea.

"Everybody's not hating on you because [of] what you got going on and sometimes I understand you might rub people up the wrong way because you might remind them that their not going for their dreams."

When sharing the clip, Alex wrote "I needed to hear this".

Alex hits back at 'haters' on his socials
Alex hits back at 'haters' on his socials. Picture: Instagram

While the couples can't confirm whether they are still together, Alex has been very positive about marrying Holly on the show.

He shared their wedding pictures saying: "I’m officially a married man! Who would have thought that somebody so beautiful inside and out would have walked down the aisle and change my life forever, fireworks from the get-go."

After women came forward with accusations against Alex, a petition was put together with the help of Women's Aid who then requested that Alex should be edited out of the show.

Alex is on MAFS UK 2024
Alex is on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

E4 addressed this and asserted that Alex's DBS check was clean and affirmed that they "continue to review this process to ensure checks are as thorough as legally possible".

Women's Aid responded, saying they were "disappointed by the decision not to remove an alleged abuser from the latest series of Married at First Sight."

They went on: "Producers must consider their responsibility to protect the women who take part - and to show survivors that the entertainment industry takes their experiences seriously."

Read more about Married at First Sight UK here:

