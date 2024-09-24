MAFS expert Paul Brunson appears to hint that Emma and Caspar are still together

Paul Brunson spoken about the future of Emma and Caspar's relationship. Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

Paul Brunson has said that Married at First Sight UK 2024 couple Emma and Caspar are 'willing to fight it out'.

It's no secret that Married at First Sight UK couple Emma and Caspar didn't quite 'hit it off'. After Caspar revealed he didn't fancy her, she delivered the iconic line, "I'm a size 14, I'm not a monster".

However viewers did see them come together after a night alone where they both agreed that they were wanting to give the experiment a chance, and now the show's expert Paul Brunson might have just let slip that things worked out between them.

Speaking to Chloe Burrows on the MAFS UK: It’s Official! podcast, Emma revealed that on the first night of their honeymoon Caspar left her alone. She said: “I actually had a lot of time on my own.

"We were in this gorgeous honeymoon suite with gorgeous balconies, and sea view, and he left me on night one. I just had a lot of time thinking, ‘Jesus I don’t think he likes me.’”

Caspar said he didn't find Emma "sexy" when he saw her curves. Picture: Channel 4

Now, Paul has spoken about the future of the couple, telling the Daily Star that Caspar comparing Emma to his sister was "awkward" but it definitely didn't mean the end of the road for them.

"I will say that I believe that everyone has the ability to be compatible with everyone else, and I know that in of itself is controversial, but that’s research by the Goethe Institute, that everyone, in essence, is compatible," Paul explained.

He added: "The question is, what behaviours do you bring to [the relationship]? What preconceptions do you bring to the issue? How much are you willing to fight for it?

"I can tell you without giving too much away that they're both willing to fight," he asserted.

Emma told Caspar he needed to work on his "view on women". Picture: Channel 4

After Caspar, who says he prefers a 'petite' woman, had admitted that he didn't find Emma "sexy" she had made a comment that may have led to them being able to get through their troubles.

Emma had told him that he should see other qualities than her clothes size, adding: "You need to work on your view of women."

MAFS UK is on Monday-Thursday at 9pm.

