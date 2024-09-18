What Days Is Married At First Sight UK On?

What days can I watch Married At First Sight? Picture: Channel 4

By Abbie Reynolds

What days of the week does Married At First Sight UK 2024 air on TV?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK is back and taking over our screens in 2024. Through the series we will meet 16 hopeful brides and grooms looking to find love on their wedding day.

Paired by relationship experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Doughlas, couples like Charlie and Eve, Lacey and Nathan and Kristina and Kieran said 'I do' on the first day of meeting each other.

After meeting at the end of the wedding aisle the couples are whisked off for a honeymoon where they really get to know each other before returning home for weekly commitment ceremonies.

From finding out holiday quirks to meeting the parents, there's no escaping the inevitable newly-wed rows and tiffs throughout the show, and we are sat for them all.

The show goes on for some weeks but if you're wondering which evenings you need to reserve for MAFS watching, we've got your answer.

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Which days is Married At First Sight UK on?

The experimental dating show airs Monday-Thursday on E4, meaning there are no episodes are released Friday-Sunday.

You can watch the show live from 9pm on E4 but you can also catch up afterwards on Channel 4's streaming service - so you don't have to miss a moment.

The episodes are roughly an hour long and the UK edition of the show is usually on for two months from September to November.

Paul, Mel and Charlene are the experts for MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

The cast of MAFS UK 2024:

Emma, 31

Sacha, 29

Kristina, 31

Eve, 31

Holly, 29

Charlie, 30

Richelle, 48

Polly, 28

Lacey, 27

Adam, 33

Alex, 28

Caspar, 34

Kieran, 28

Nathan, 24

Orson, 41

Ross, 32

Find out more about the cast here.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.