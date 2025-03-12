MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina’s twin sister relationship revealed

12 March 2025, 16:53

Did MAFS Australia's Paul used to date Awhina's twin sister Cleo?
Did MAFS Australia's Paul used to date Awhina's twin sister Cleo? Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

In another shocking Married at First Sight revelation, Awhina's twin sister Cleo has confirmed that she used to date MAFS groom Paul Antoine.

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 has certainly had its fair share of drama this year, including the revelation that two of this year's couples already knew each other on their wedding day.

But just when we thought the world couldn’t get any smaller, it has now been unveiled that Awhina, who is married to Adrian, also has an unexpected connection to Paul, who is married to Carina.

It turns out that Paul previously used to date Awhina’s twin sister, Cleo. Drama!

But what actually happened between Paul and Awhina’s sister Cleo? How long did they date and were they serious? Here’s what we know…

Warning: spoilers below!

Awhina (on the left) and her twin sister Cleo (on the right).
Awhina (on the left) and her twin sister Cleo (on the right). Picture: Instagram

What happened between MAFS Australia’s Paul and Awhina’s sister Cleo?

Both Paul and Awhina realised they knew each other when they attended the first dinner party of the series. They addressed the situation immediately, according to Cleo.

Paul addressed it head on because he wanted to make sure that his wife Carina had all the facts and it’s a good job too, because we all know secrets don’t stay that way for long on MAFS!

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Cleo spilled the tea on her history with Paul, as she confirmed that they did in fact used to date.

They first got together in 2022, after Cleo had not long ended an eight-year relationship, but only ended up dating for a couple of months.

Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding
Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

She told the outlet: “I just want to clarify something that's been brought to light. At no point was this hidden, and when Paul first met Awhina at the dinner party, they addressed it openly, with Paul telling his wife, Carina,” she told the outlet.

Cleo said she and Paul had an “instant spark” and were caught up in a “whirlwind romance” together until things ended a couple of months later.

While things may have ended between them, Cleo emphasised that it wasn’t because anything bad happened, she just needed time and space to focus on herself.

However, while Cleo was pretty insistent that there was no lingering feelings between her and Paul, the pair's history became a bit of an issue for Carina later on in the show.

During the partner swap task, Carina learnt that she Awhina would be taking her place, and it's safe to say she wasn't overly comfortable with the situation.

With quite a few episodes left of the series to go, we're yet to find out if Carina will manage to overcome her discomfort with Paul's dating history, but fingers crossed they manage to work it out!

