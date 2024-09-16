Are Kristina And Kieran From MAFS UK 2024 Still Together?

Kristina and Kieran were matched on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

By Kathryn Knight

Kristina and Kieran took on the ultimate relationship experiment on Married at First Sight UK, but are they still together?

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4 with a new cast of contestants hoping to find ‘the one’ by saying ‘I do’ to a complete stranger.

Kristina and Kieran are just one of the couples who got married having never met, paired by the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson who are the match-makers and relationship advisors throughout the experiment.

Kristina and Kieran were paired by the pros because of their shared love of animals and the outdoors, but Kieran’s trust in relationships was at rock bottom after revealing his ex-girlfriend of eight years cheated on him with his best friend.

Meanwhile, Kristina said she needs ‘someone to keep up with me’ after being single for over two years and hopes to find someone who “wants to look after me” and who treats her like their “all and everything.”

The relationship experts matched Kristina and Kieran for their similar energy levels. Picture: E4

Are Kristina and Kieran from MAFS UK still together?

Kristina and Kieran were the first couple matched on Married at First Sight UK season 9, filling the experts with high hopes they’d secured a well-suited bride and groom.

Whether Kristina and Kieran are still together remains to be seen, as the experiment is still airing on E4. Typically, the couples can’t reveal whether or not they’re still together until the show has come to an end.

We’ll have to wait until season 9 has finished to find out whether Kristina and Kieran are still going strong. However, they appeared to get off to a good start on their wedding day, with the experts pairing them based on the ‘bundle of eccentricities’ they both bring to the table.

Paul pointed out: “But beneath the high energy levels these two have high emotional perception too, because both have experienced heartbreak in previous relationships.”

He added: “Kieran is dependable and loyal,” while Mel agreed: “And Kristina is empathic and kind, traits Kieran really admires.”

Kristina said in her introduction: “I do want a man who has the same mentality as me. Just endless laughter. I like a guy who is adventurous, fun, everything that I am. He might think I’m too much, too full on, but then it might be too much because I think one of me is enough.”

Kieran gave an insight into his fun-loving nature when he waited at the altar for Kristina with a set of crooked false teeth.

The cast of MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

However, her reaction had him declaring, “You are my woman!” After she burst into fits of giggles when he revealed they were false.

They finished their wedding on positive terms, appearing to have hit it off instantly, especially when Kristina was introduced to Hugo, Kieran's beloved Rottweiler.

