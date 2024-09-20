Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

20 September 2024, 14:43

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024
The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Ross and Sacha charmed one another at their wedding on Married at First Sight UK 2024, but are they still together or did they split?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight UK is back on E4 with a new cast of singles who were willing to marry complete strangers.

Ross and Sacha were paired by the experts Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, who believed they would be a good match based on their strong family values.

Ross was over the moon with his pairing to Sacha, saying on the show, "She's ticking all the bosses - eyes, smile. It's like a dream come true."

However, Sacha had a secret she needed to come clean about, her choice to be celibate, "It's a big thing to say I'm not sleeping with anyone, I feel a bit awkward around him because I don't know him."

So did the couple make it through the social experiment? Are MAFS UK’s Ross and Sacha still together?

Sacha and Ross got married on MAFS UK 2024
Sacha and Ross got married on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

Are Ross and Sacha from MAFS UK still together?

It’s still too early in the show to be able to say with any accuracy whether Ross and Sacha are still together after filming.

The couple have remained tight-lipped about the status of their relationship, as per the rules of being on MAFS.

We’ll have to wait until the reunion show to know for sure, however, we can speculate that maybe things don’t end so well for the pair.

At this point, neither Ross nor Sacha follow one another on Instagram. Whilst this wouldn’t raise huge red flags normally, other couples from the show like Caspar and Emma do follow one another.

Sacha was excited upon hearing Ross was a Sagittarius
Sacha was excited upon hearing Ross was a Sagittarius. Picture: Channel 4

This might come as disappointing news to fans of the pair, especially after their pink wedding warmed viewers' hearts to the brim.

Ross’s jaw literally dropped when he saw Sacha for the first time, and exclaimed “wow” to his side of the wedding hall.

A member of Sacha’s family asked her to find out what star sign Ross was and upon hearing Sagittarius, the blonde screamed out loud in excitement because her own family were filled with fire signs too.

