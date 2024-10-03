MAFS UK's Ross' 'secret girlfriend' revealed 'confirming' Sacha split

3 October 2024, 14:41

MAFS' Ross has a 'secret girlfriend'
MAFS' Ross has a 'secret girlfriend'. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK viewers didn't see that coming!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Ross and Sacha are current fan faves with Sacha citing how "safe" and "secure" she feels in her relationship with Ross.

They are one of the most touchy-feely couples, if not the most, with Kieran and Kristina following as close second, and on the show so far they have come across like they are a perfect match.

But news has come to shatter that image we've all got of Ross and Sacha's relationship. This might be hard to hear but Ross' alleged new girlfriend has been revealed and the evidence is pretty convincing...

Internet sleuths have done some investigating and found comments and pictures which suggest he's in a relationship with someone who isn't Sacha.

Ross and Sacha met at the altar on MAFS UK
Ross and Sacha met at the altar on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A TikToker, who's handle is @JetSetGypsea, shared details she discovered online, starting with Ross' Instagram bio. In his bio he has his daughter's name Bleu with a Blue heart followed by an M with a black heart.

She then revealed a female's account that followed Ross had a R in their bio with a red heart, the TikToker kept the girl's name anonymous for her privacy. She then shared a picture of them kissing found in the girl's story highlights.

As well as the pic, multiple comments were uncovered showing Ross leaving flirty comments on her posts. In one he's commented 'purple' with a confused faced and she replied: "you know me best babyyyyyy".

Ross has been commenting on another woman's IG posts
Ross has been commenting on another woman's IG posts. Picture: TikTok

Other comments included, 'Daaaa body' and fire emojis as well as declarations of love. Both Ross and Sacha haven't addressed the news of another woman yet.

In the most recent episode that aired they both chose to stay in the experiment during their second commitment ceremony since things have been going well for the pair.

Who is MAFS' Ross' girlfriend?

It looks like Ross has a new woman on the scene since leaving the show but as she's got her socials on private, it wouldn't be appropriate to reveal her at this moment.

When the show finishes airing it's likely Ross will reveal her then.

Read more Married at First Sight here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The experts paired Sacha and Ross together on MAFS UK 2024

Are Ross and Sacha still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Explaining what happened with every MAFS UK 2024 couple

Which MAFS UK couples are still together? Here's which 2024 couples have split

Charlie shades Eve following quitting the show

MAFS UK's Charlie shades Eve as they become first couple to leave the show

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, trailer, plot spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Nobody Wants This season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix show

Monsters actor Cooper Koch defends shocking Menendez Brothers incest shower scene

Monsters actor Cooper Koch defends shocking Menendez brothers incest storyline

Kieran, Kristina and Polly from MAFS UK 2024

How to apply for Married at First Sight UK

Ryan Murphy teases Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson could be involved with AHS season 13

American Horror Story season 13: Ryan Murphy teases Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson 'return'

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter? Here’s how Talia Menendez is related to him

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter? Here’s how Talia Menendez is related to him

Here's what the internet is saying about MAFS' Eve

MAFS UK's Eve called out for behaviour towards Charlie as viewers label her 'manipulative'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits