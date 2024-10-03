MAFS UK's Ross' 'secret girlfriend' revealed 'confirming' Sacha split

MAFS' Ross has a 'secret girlfriend'. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK viewers didn't see that coming!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Ross and Sacha are current fan faves with Sacha citing how "safe" and "secure" she feels in her relationship with Ross.

They are one of the most touchy-feely couples, if not the most, with Kieran and Kristina following as close second, and on the show so far they have come across like they are a perfect match.

But news has come to shatter that image we've all got of Ross and Sacha's relationship. This might be hard to hear but Ross' alleged new girlfriend has been revealed and the evidence is pretty convincing...

Internet sleuths have done some investigating and found comments and pictures which suggest he's in a relationship with someone who isn't Sacha.

Ross and Sacha met at the altar on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

A TikToker, who's handle is @JetSetGypsea, shared details she discovered online, starting with Ross' Instagram bio. In his bio he has his daughter's name Bleu with a Blue heart followed by an M with a black heart.

She then revealed a female's account that followed Ross had a R in their bio with a red heart, the TikToker kept the girl's name anonymous for her privacy. She then shared a picture of them kissing found in the girl's story highlights.

As well as the pic, multiple comments were uncovered showing Ross leaving flirty comments on her posts. In one he's commented 'purple' with a confused faced and she replied: "you know me best babyyyyyy".

Ross has been commenting on another woman's IG posts. Picture: TikTok

Other comments included, 'Daaaa body' and fire emojis as well as declarations of love. Both Ross and Sacha haven't addressed the news of another woman yet.

In the most recent episode that aired they both chose to stay in the experiment during their second commitment ceremony since things have been going well for the pair.

Who is MAFS' Ross' girlfriend?

It looks like Ross has a new woman on the scene since leaving the show but as she's got her socials on private, it wouldn't be appropriate to reveal her at this moment.

When the show finishes airing it's likely Ross will reveal her then.

Read more Married at First Sight here: