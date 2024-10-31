MAFS UK’S Holly and Alex both speak out after dramatic on-screen split

Holly and Alex were paired together by the experts in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight UK’s Holly Ditchfield and Alex Henry have both posted on social media following their messy on-screen split.

Married at First Sight UK’s Holly Ditchfield and Alex Henry have both spoken out about their break up on social media following the dramatic scenes that aired earlier this week.

Both Holly and Alex have found themselves at the centre of a handful of big arguments on the show, and fans have been incredibly vocal about their opinions about the former couple and their behaviour throughout the experiment.

Holly was accused, alongside co-star Polly of bullying newcomer Hannah during the couples retreat, and Alex has jumped online to defend himself several times, including when he was labelled "narcissistic" by viewers.

Holly and Alex's relationship fell apart in the penultimate commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Earlier this week, fans watched the pair came to the conclusion that they were unable to resolve their communication issues following weeks of friction.

After their explosive break up during the penultimate commitment ceremony of the season which aired on Monday 28th October, Holly took to Instagram to share a short sentimental message with her fans.

She wrote: "MAFS taught me so much about myself, things that I never knew I was capable of doing I accomplished. I am proud of me."

"Thank you to my amazing MAFS family! My family! My friends and all the lovely people I have met along the way. Over and out."

Holly uploaded an Instagram story after her split aired on television. Picture: Instagram: @hollylouiseditchfield

Holly did not mention Alex in any way in her stories but after her story was posted, Alex went ahead and posted his own going more in-depth into his experience.

Posting a shirtless picture of himself in the gym, Alex added the song ‘Emotionally Scarred’ by Lil Baby as a little tongue-in-cheek joke about his time on the show.

He wrote: “Thank you for the love and comments over the last few weeks, it means the world to me. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be. A lot of people wanted me and Holly to last the rest of time, at times I wish we could have too.”

“We shared some great memories together on and off camera. I wish Holly nothing but the best in the future, she deserves it!”

Alex and Holly's on-screen marriage was a rollercoaster of emotions. Picture: Channel 4

