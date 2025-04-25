The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey was "fixated" on looking more like Ellie in season 2 after age criticism

25 April 2025, 17:06

The Last of Us&squot; Bella Ramsey was "fixated" on looking more like Ellie in season 2 after age criticism
The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey was "fixated" on looking more like Ellie in season 2 after age criticism.
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Some fans complained that Bella Ramsey looked too young to play Ellie in season 2 before it came out.

Bella Ramsey has revealed that they became "fixated" on looking just like video game Ellie in The Last of Us season 2.

Ever since The Last of Us debuted on HBO, fans of the original video game have been very vocal about how they feel about the show's casting. However, some of the criticism has extended to the point where actors like Bella Ramsey and Kaitlyn Dever have both experienced intense hate online despite both delivering incredible performances.

Ahead of the release of The Last of Us season 2, some people complained that Bella Ramsey was no longer right for the role of Ellie. In season 1, Bella played a 14-year-old in comparison to season 2 where Ellie is 19. In response, co-showrunner Craig Mazin told GamesRadar: "We've considered recasting Bella exactly zero percent."

Now, Bella has opened up about the way Ellie changes and how they felt pressure to change their body for the show.

How old is Ellie in The Last of Us season 2?

Bella Ramsey shows intense training they did for The Last of Us season 2

Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon ahead of for The Last of Us season 2, Bella revealed that they did martial arts training to prepare for season 2. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, they explained that their “intensive physical training” included boxing, jiu-jitsu and weight training. They also shared a video of them in action.

Bella added: "It was cool to feel really - capable". However, Bella explained that they also struggled with their body image: “I got quite fixated on the way that Ellie looks in the game and her physical stature and, to be specific, the muscle definition in her arms. And I didn’t look like that. My body type isn’t that.”

As to whether they were asked to bulk up, Bella said that showrunner Craig Mazin "never put that expectation on" them. They said: "He wanted me to look strong and feel strong, and that was in how I carried myself, my posture and the confidence you have. It was a challenge for me to let myself off the hook for not looking computer-generated.”

In the same profile, Craig said: "I’m not interested in the physical aspect. I’m interested in the emotional maturity and the change in personality. I’ve watched Bella grow and start to find their own two feet. And I feel that in Ellie completely.”

How old is Ellie in The Last of Us season 2? Bella Ramsey is actually older than the character
How old is Ellie in The Last of Us season 2? Bella Ramsey is actually older than the character. Picture: HBO

How old is Bella Ramsey?

Despite complaints surrounding how old Bella looks in season 2, they are actually older than Ellie is in the game. Bella is currently 21-years-old making them two years older than Ellie in The Last of Us Part II. Bella was also 17 when they filmed season 1 and, like Ellie, they've grown up considerably since then.

Bella actually deleted their social media accounts before The Last of Us season 2 premiered. Discussing the decision with The Hollywood Reporter, Bella stated: "It wasn’t like this big dramatic thing, but there was an element of it that was thinking about the show coming out for season two."

They ended by saying: "If I just avoid Twitter and Reddit, which I’m doing, then everything’s totally fine.”

Petition for the internet to leave Bella alone!

