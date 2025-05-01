JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes fans spot them wearing secret mementos for each other

1 May 2025, 12:02

JoJo Siwa wears 'soulmate' Chris Hughes' ring after CBB stint
JoJo Siwa wears 'soulmate' Chris Hughes' ring after CBB stint. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Is JoJo Siwa dating Chris Hughes? While they might not be officially dating, JoJo is proudly wearing a Chris memento.

If you'd have told us at the start of 2025 that former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, 21, and Love Island icon Chris Hughes, 32, would have the most controversial relationship of the year, we wouldn't have believed you. Alas, here we are.

After what appears to have been a less than ideal split between JoJo and her now-ex partner Kath Ebbs, JoJo and Chris declared to the world that they are 'platonic soulmates' following their newfound friendship on Celebrity Big Brother UK this year.

JoJo's ex Kath has alluded to JoJo's relationship with Chris leading to the end of their relationship, which JoJo denies. However, the close bond JoJo and Chris have is clear and romance speculation has only been made worse as fans spotted JoJo wearing a memento to Chris while she's back in The States.

JoJo spotted with Chris' ring around her neck in Instagram story
JoJo spotted with Chris' ring around her neck in Instagram story. Picture: Instagram

A couple of days after she returned to California from the UK, JoJo took to her Instagram story to give fans an update on new 'habits' she'd formed while being in the house.

She said that, due to being stuck with in the confines of the Big Brother house, she had made a promise to herself that once she was out she would start daily walks.

"I've done it two days in a row, we'll see if it keeps up," the American dancer and reality star said. In the video, JoJo is wearing a grey jumper and some chunky silver necklaces.

While it's not unusual to see the star adorned in jewellery, fans spotted a new piece that they hadn't seen before. Attached to her chains was a spiky silver ring.

Internet sleuths have managed to spot the ring looks pretty much identical to one Chris is wearing in a photo on his Instagram account.

JoJo spotted with Chris' ring around her neck
JoJo spotted with Chris' ring around her neck. Picture: Instagram

And it looks like JoJo gave Chris something in return as he's been seen wearing a rainbow bracelet that looks just like the one JoJo was wearing in the house. You can see him proudly wearing it around his wrist in the photo dump he shared on his Instagram on Wednesday.

During their interview on This Morning, three days after the CBB final, JoJo was asked if she wanted their relationship to be more than platonic. "Look, he is a great guy, it is platonic, we had a lot of fun together.

"Life is life and I don't know any future of anything but I am really grateful for our dynamic and the bond that we have. And whatever life does, life will do," she replied.

Chris and JoJo spending time together outside of Big Brother house
Chris and JoJo spending time together outside of Big Brother house. Picture: Instagram

While fans debate over whether they love or loathe the idea of Chris and JoJo being anything more than fans, JoJo has insisted Chris was nothing to do with her split from Kath.

Talking on The Viall Files podcast, JoJo said: "Kath posted a video basically alluding to Chris and I are the reasons that we broke up. That’s not the case. That is not the truth, and they know that and I know that."

