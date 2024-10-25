MAFS UK's Polly calls out viewers for 'bullying' cast on social media

Polly has taken to Instagram to defend her behaviour on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight’s Polly has called out viewers of the show for supposedly bullying her and the other contestants online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK’s Polly Sellman has had an interesting rollercoaster on the reality dating show after the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson paired the opinionated redhead with Adam Nightingale.

Initially, Polly gained sympathy from viewers after being judged on her appearance and being told she wasn’t Adam's ‘type’, but Polly seems to have lost favour with fans as she’s found herself in the middle of argument after argument.

Fans have seemingly criticised the way Polly has got involved in other couples’ problems and taken issue with the harsh and blunt way she speaks, which has led her to already have to apologise for her behaviour.

After a fiery dinner party episode in October 24th's episode that saw Alex under the firing line of Ross, Sacha, Polly, Holly and Adam, it seems like Polly’s had enough of the critique she’s been receiving from the general public.

The expert paired Polly with Adam in MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

Posting a story on her Instagram the morning after the episode aired, Polly wrote: “Guys can I just say all the comments on posts to me and other cast members are disgusting and so consistent I think you’ll find the script has reversed and you’re all not nice people, which is weird because you don’t like us but comment on our stuff…

"There is absolutely no excuse for online bullying and fans should absolutely be encouraged not to send hateful messages to any of the cast members, no matter what is depicted on their television screens."

However, fans may find it difficult to swallow Polly’s message as she herself has been accused of 'bullying' on the show by fans, a term she’s now turned onto the viewers further on in her Instagram story.

MAFS Polly has been accused by fans of being a bully. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

“Yes we made comments to others when we were in there but it was addressed, apologised and moved on from because it was months ago,” she continued in the post.

“The comments and messages we get are relentless and they seem to be from the same people over and over again.

“I think that’s what you’d call a bully. This needs to stop, it’s a f---ing tv show man. It’s not that deep... You’d moan if it was boring and you’re moaning because there’s drama… we can’t win!”

Fans first began to call out Polly's behaviour after her involvement in the breakdown of Charlie and Eve, where Polly accused Charlie of bullying her wife on the show and ultimately it led to the pair leaving the experiment altogether.

MAFS UK's Polly and Hannah had an explosive fight at the retreat. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @polly_sellman

Following that, Polly was involved in another argument with fellow cast mate Hannah on the retreat, where she warned Hannah not “get brave” when she tried to defend herself in the scenario.

One fan wrote on X/Twitter: “Polly needs to go… 'muggy', 'don’t get brave', that’s threatening and bullying.”

Another seemed to agree with the sentiment writing: “Polly has to be the most vile contestant in MAFS history the way she bullies other women because her own husband hates her.”

A third simply wrote: “Polly is a nasty nasty piece of work!”

MAFS Polly defends herself on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @polly_sellman

Most recently, Polly has found herself arguing with Alex on the show about his relationship with Holly, who Polly is extremely close to in the experiment.

Alex, much like Polly, has found himself in hot water with a lot of the cast finding his non-verbal communication antagonistic and threatening.

But as Polly stated in her story, fans must remember it is a TV show and the viewer only sees what the editors want them to see. So much is left on the editing room floor, and as Polly stated, so much has since been resolved privately.

Read more about MAFS UK here: