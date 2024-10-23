MAFS UK's Amy and Luke accidentally reveal their relationship status
23 October 2024, 17:29
Married at First Sight's Luke and Amy might have just let slip whether or not they're still together.
Married at First Sight's Amy and Luke were one of the later couples to join the cast alongside Hannah, Stephen, Sionainn and Ryan.
While Hannah and Stephen have already left the experiment and Ryan and Sionainn are reportedly set to walk out, Amy and Luke are still going strong alongside couples like Emma and Caspar and Kristina and Kieran.
For Luke there were fireworks from the moment he laid eyes on Amy, but she was more of a slow burner. But while fans have been wondering if the couple are still together post-filming, Luke might have just revealed a massive spoiler.
On Amy's Instagram story this week, she wrote: “Hi everyone, I had my phone stolen in Manchester on Saturday and I have very limited access to my socials. Bare with me and I’ll be back soon.”
While that wasn't revealing in itself, Luke took to his story and said: "My wife Amy has had her phone stolen. Please bear with. Thank you for understanding."
Calling Amy his "wife" after the show could hint to them still being together, but of course we can't say for sure.
In past posts Amy has also referred to Luke as her 'husband'. Sharing pics from their honeymoon she wrote: "Our honeymoon, honeymooned. If you’ve been patiently waiting to see my husband with his shirt off again, tonight is the night!"
According to the tabloids, Amy has a link to a past MAFS star as they claimed she recently dated 2023 MAFS groom Arthur Poremba. Their source said they had been a string of dates before she 'disappeared'.
They said: "Amy and Arthur had been messaging each other for a little while. She then disappeared for three months to go on the show and then all of a sudden reappeared one day and he went ‘where the f--- did you go?’
“She said she couldn’t tell him so he asked her if she’d been on Married At First Sight and she confirmed she had.”
The source continued: “They ended up meeting up and going to a rave together after that, but didn’t get on romantically so decided not to pursue things.”
