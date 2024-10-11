Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

11 October 2024, 18:20 | Updated: 11 October 2024, 18:43

Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together?
Are Hannah and Stephen from MAFS UK 2024 still together? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Hannah and Stephen left their wedding on a great note, but has their honeymoon stumble ruined it all? Here's what we know about whether the Married at First Sight couple are still together or if they've split.

*Potential Married at First Sight UK spoilers ahead*

Hannah Norburn and Stephen Nolson wed on Married at First Sight UK in 2024, although sparks were flying on their wedding day, things turned sour on their honeymoon.

Stephen was quickly irritated when Hannah had made so-called jokes about his body during a task on their holiday. Hannah had said he wasn't as 'hench as her ideal man' and told him he had a 'small head'.

"There are some things that are coming in that are bothering me a little bit about Hannah," Stephen later said, adding: "I wanted high energy, but Hannah is really full on, it's all banter but it's all starting to grate on me."

Then, during an evening on their honeymoon they ended up in a huge row and slept in different rooms for the rest of the trip. But after such a romantic wedding, with love and laughter all around, do they make it work with the help of the experts?

Here's what we know about the future of Hannah and Stephen's relationship.

Hannah and Stephen married on MAFS UK 2024
Hannah and Stephen married on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: E4

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

As per show rules, Hannah and Stephen can't say whether they are still together or not but there are rumours that would suggest they aren't an item anymore.

Their rough start aside, it has been alleged that Hannah had an affair with fellow newcomer Ryan Livesey while on the show, but this is not confirmed. TikToker @JetSeaGypsy broke the supposed affair in a video where she said: "All hell is about to break loose on MAFS UK, and it's going to happen soon.

"There's about to be an affair. Not the one that happens after the show, there is going to be an affair on the show - which includes two couples. It's between one bride and one groom and the affair is going to be huge."

Just days later she revealed that Hannah and Ryan where the bride and groom who have been accused of having the affair. However at the time of writing this remains unproven and should be seen as pure speculation.

The TikToker said: "Finally I can give you some names on the MAFS tea I've been spilling... I've heard Hannah, she's from one of the new couples and it's not really surprising after seeing the beginning of their honeymoon.

"What I've heard is Hannah is having an affair with another new groom Ryan."

Hannah was taken aback by Stephen revealing his four kids
Hannah was taken aback by Stephen revealing his four kids. Picture: E4

Still, this hasn't been confirmed by any source. But what does hint to Hannah and Stephen is them not following each other on Instagram while Hannah follows other cast mates like Caspar and Orson.

There is definitely more to be seen about Hannah and Stephen's journey on MAFS and we will update this page with any news to come.

