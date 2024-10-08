Who is Stephen from MAFS UK? Age, job, children, Mormon past & more

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Stephen Nolson who has joined Married at First Sight UK! Here's everything you need to know about him.

Married at First Sight UK 2024 has been bringing us love, laughs and heartbreak as we follow the journey of couples like Kristina and Kieran, Alex and Holly and Richelle and Orson.

Now to spice things up, three new couples have entered the mix. First we saw Luke and Amy and now Hannah and Stephen. On their wedding day, Hannah was taken aback by Stephen revealing that he has four children, but what else is there to know about him?

Stephen is an ex-Mormon who got married for the first time at just 18 years old, he went on to have four children before divorcing, so MAFS is a second chance for him. Ahead of the show he joked, "the worst thing I've done in a relationship? A divorce".

The groom says he hasn't got "a single red flag", but what else is there to know about him? Here's facts about MAFS' Stephen.

Stephen is a new groom on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

Who is Stephen from MAFS UK?

Stephen Nolson is an 'intruder' groom on Married at First Sight series nine who married Hannah Norburn.

How old is Stephen from MAFS UK?

Stephen is 33 years old, just like his bride Hannah.

What does MAFS' Stephen do for work?

According to E4, Stephen works as a medical technology technician but his Instagram bio says: 'Online Fitness & Lifestyle Coach'

MAFS UK - meet Stephen

Where is MAFS' Stephen from?

Stephen is from Berkshire but he lives in Leeds.

Was Stephen from MAFS married before?

Yes, at 18 years old Stephen married a woman from the Mormon church after joining the religion.

They had four children together but at 25, they divorced and he decided that way of life didn't resonate with him so he left the church.

He is no longer Mormon and is looking for a second shot at married life.

Hannah was taken aback by Stephen revealing his four kids. Picture: E4

Does Stephen from MAFS have children?

Yes, Stephen has four children who are 14, 12, 8 and 7 years old. He revealed this to Hannah at their MAFS wedding after she quizzed him saying: "Number one important question. Would you move?"

"I've got something in Leeds that takes me to Leeds all the time," he replied.

Realising what he meant, Hannah said, "Have you got a child?" and he revealed that he has four children. She was shocked and replied "four is a lot", before turning to her family and mouthing: "He has four children, four children!"

Does Stephen from MAFS have Instagram?

You can find Stephen at @stephen_nolson.

