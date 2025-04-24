MAFS Australia's Dave breaks silence on ex-wife Jamie's new romance with Eliot

MAFS groom Dave has aired his thoughts on ex-wife Jamie's new relationship. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Married At First Sight Australia's Dave Hand shares his opinion on Jamie's new relationship and it's brutal.

MAFS Australia 2025 has seen an unlikely couple form in the likes of Jamie Marinos and Eliot Donovan in recent months and now her ex TV husband Dave Hand has shared his honest thoughts on the relationship.

After hearing the rumours his ex-wife has struck up another romance during an Instagram Q&A, the tradesman admitted he doesn't think it's real and rather brutally said he "doesn't care".

In response to the question on how he felt, Dave responded: "Honestly I don't have any thoughts on it. I don't care. I highly doubt she's going to sleep with three cast members from this year's season.

"I think it's just an Instagram/TikTok thing or whatever they're doing. But, good luck to them. Honestly. Good luck, best wishes and have a great day."

After the reunion show, it was also revealed that Jamie and fellow cast member Teejay shared a secret dating history prior to filming the show together. She admitted she had slept with the groom while she attended his wedding for the show.

A source told Daily Mail Australia: "We were all sitting at the main table, enjoying the wedding, and then Jamie just walked over and said, 'I slept with TJ.'

"The entire room froze. It was like a grenade had gone off - nobody could believe what they were hearing."

Despite things not working out the way she wanted it to with Dave on MAFS 2025, Jamie seems happy to have found a connection with Eliot. Neither of them have confirmed or denied they are officially dating but sources have claimed they are doing whatever they can to spend time together.

Jamie and Dave decided to stick together at Final Vows but their relationship didn't last much longer. Picture: Nine

Talking to Australia's Woman's Day, a MAFS insider said: "This isn’t just a fling. They’re very much in it for real.

"Jamie was supposed to stay in separate accommodation on the Gold Coast this week, but she cancelled her plans to spend the week with Eliot instead."

Dave is believed to still be single following the experiment.

