MAFS UK's Stephen already irritated by Hannah's 'full on banter' in new honeymoon clip

By Abbie Reynolds

Exclusive: MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah look like they've had an extremely awkward honeymoon.

On Wednesday night, Married at First Sight UK viewers will get to see new couples Hannah and Stephen, Luke and Amy, and Ryan and Sionainn, go on their surprise location honeymoons.

In the preview at the end of the episode on Tuesday 8th October viewers saw Hannah and Stephen erupt into an argument while Ryan and Sionainn shared a steamy kiss in a hot tub.

Now, in an exclusive clip ahead of tonight's episode. we see groom Stephen irritated by Hannah's "full on" banter.

Stephen was almost speechless as Hannah painted him. Picture: E4

In the clip, Stephen who was wearing rubber duck speedos, is sat on a tree swing while Hannah paints a portrait of him.

Hannah started to 'joke' about his appearance, saying: "I'm gonna go smaller, you've got a small head... I need to make you look muscly, have you got a six pack or a four pack?"

Stephen stood up in frustration and Hannah said with certainty, "four". "I've drawn like my ideal man, I've drawn like what I want you to look like... he's hench, you're like meh," she brutally said.

The disgruntled groom simply replied "wow" and speaking to the camera later he said: "There are some things that are coming in that are bothering me a little bit about Hannah."

Stephen shares snaps of himself in the gym on his Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"I wanted high energy, but Hannah is really full on, it's all banter but it's all starting to grate on me," he continued.

The tension began at the couple's wedding when Stephen revealed he had four children after Hannah quizzed him, saying: "Number one important question. Would you move?"

"I've got something in Leeds that takes me to Leeds all the time," he replied. Realising what he meant, Hannah said, "Have you got a child?" and he revealed that he has four children.

She was shocked and replied "four is a lot", before turning to her family and mouthing: "He has four children, four children!"

MAFS UK airs tonight at 9pm on E4 and Channel 4's streaming platform.

