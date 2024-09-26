Where is MAFS UK 2024 filmed? All the locations revealed

26 September 2024

MAFS UK has treated viewers to some stunning filming locations
MAFS UK has treated viewers to some stunning filming locations. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Viewers have been wowed by Married At First Sight UK’s stunning weddings and envious honeymoons. From the apartments and commitment ceremonies to the dinner parties, where is MAFS UK 2024 filmed?

Married at First Sight UK has not held back this year, with the new cast who have already stirred up audiences with rumours of one leaving early, one spending time in military prison and a number of them not attracted to the wives the experts (Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson) have paired them with.

The eight original couples this year include, Polly and Adam, Caspar and Emma, Kieran and Kristina, Orson and Richelle, Eve and Charlie, Nathan and Lacey and finally Holly and Alex.

But cast and drama aside, the viewers have been treated to some of the most visually stunning wedding locations and honeymoons. So from those locations to the apartments, dinner parties and commitment ceremonies here are all the MAFS UK filming locations revealed.

All eight MAFS weddings were split between two venues
All eight MAFS weddings were split between two venues. Picture: Channel 4

Where were the MAFS UK 2024 weddings filmed?

All eight of the original cast’s weddings were filmed over two locations; The Elvetham Hotel in Hampshire and Farnham Castle in Surrey.

The Elvetham Hotel is located in Hook, Hampshire and hosted the weddings of Kristina and Kieran, Sacha and Ross, Eve and Charlie, and Richelle and Orson.

The hotel has the capacity for up to 160 guests for receptions and 120 for dining and costs a pretty penny with their wedding package estimates at £3,000 to £8,000 roughly.

Farnham Castes takes it up a notch with the cost of hiring the castle for a wedding ranging from £4,000 to £15,000.

Luckily for Lacey and Nathan, Polly and Adam, Emma and Caspar, and Holly and Alex, their wedding bill was footed by the show.

MAFS UK 2024 saw their couples fly across the globe for their honeymoons
MAFS UK 2024 saw their couples fly across the globe for their honeymoons. Picture: Channel 4

Where did the MAFS UK 2024 couples go for their honeymoons?

The budgeting team did not hold back on the couple’s honeymoons this year as they jetset across the globe on the show’s dime.

Find the list of honeymoon locations for the first eight couples below.

  • Lacey and Nathan - Gambia
  • Charlie and Eve - Mexico
  • Polly and Adam - Italy
  • Holly and Alex - Maldives
  • Emma and Caspar - Jamaica
  • Richelle and Orson - Mauritius
  • Sacha and Ross - Barbados
  • Kristina and Kieran - Thailand

Ex-MAFS contestant Laura Vaughan spoke to The Tab and revealed how the destinations were picked, saying: “You answer whether you’d prefer a hot or cold destination. If you say you don’t mind, either way, you’ll probably get the cold one.”

After the honeymoons, the couples move into their own luxury apartments
After the honeymoons, the couples move into their own luxury apartments. Picture: Channel 4

Where are the MAFS UK 2024 apartments?

Married At First Sight is down to a formula now and everyone knows after the honeymoons the couples move into their ‘apartments’ which they’re supposed to share for the rest of the experiment.

We can expect one or two couples to get their own rooms this season as they inevitably butt heads with their partner.

Reportedly the fancy apartments seen on the show are situated in London’s North in Wembley.

The 2023 cast was put up in Repton Gardens in Wembley Park, managed by Quintain Living according to Hello Magazine, and we can assume the same this year.

The MAFS apartments are in London's Wembley
The MAFS apartments are in London's Wembley. Picture: Channel 4

Where are the MAFS UK 2024 ‘Dinner Parties’ and ‘Commitment Ceremonies’ filmed?

Both the iconic MAFS Dinner Parties and Commitment Ceremonies are filmed in Greenwich in South-East London.

The Trinity Buoy Wharf is an event space close to London’s O2 Arena which, if you look carefully throughout the season is sometimes visible in the background of shots as the couples make their way to the space twice a week.

MAFS producers are quite the hustlers because the former lighthouse is an incredibly popular wedding venue that boasts a year-long waitlist, so the show must be paying a pretty penny to use the space to film multiple times a week over two months.

MAFS UK 2024 Dinner Parties and Commitment Ceremonies are filmed in Greenwich
MAFS UK 2024 Dinner Parties and Commitment Ceremonies are filmed in Greenwich. Picture: Channel 4

