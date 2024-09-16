How Long Is MAFS UK 2024 On For?

Married At First Sight UK started on the 16th of September 2024. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

As Married At First Sight UK begins, we explore how long the 2024 season will run on Channel 4.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As the drama intensifies on Married At First Sight UK’s series nine on screen, the drama off-screen seems to be just as wild.

With one of the contestants already in trouble having spent time in a military jail, fans of the show are looking forward to watching a whole new batch of cast members paired off with one another by relationship experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

But for those of you who need to plan out the last quarter of the year and need to know just how much time to set aside for the commitment that is watching a full season of MAFS UK, we’ve got you covered.

So here’s what you need to know from, how long the season will be, how many episodes there will be each week, to how long each episode will actually be.

Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas return as relationship experts. Picture: Channel 4

How long will MAFS UK run for?

Channel Four has not revealed an exact duration for MAFS UK 2024, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make an educated guess by looking at the previous season.

Series six in 2021 was only 21 episodes including one reunion episode, however, it seems that with the show gaining popularity, this shorter format was dropped.

Series seven saw 30 episodes whilst series 8 in 2023 ran for 36 episodes and was the longest season the show had done in the UK yet.

Mel Schilling battles cancer diagnosis as she continues to film MAFS across two countries. Picture: Channel 4

Running from the 18th of September 18 to the 6th of November in 2023, the season had all the regular content from weddings, and commitment ceremonies to dinner parties, but they also included a huge two-part reunion episode that aired directly after the season.

If the series follows the same format as last year, we can expect four episodes four times a week from Monday to Thursday.

With the first episode dropping on the 16th of September, the final episode should drop on the 12th of November with the reunion episode airing directly after on the 13th of November and 14th, if it is once again split over two nights.

MAFS UK 2024 groom pranks his bride with fake teeth in first look

How long are episodes of MAFS UK?

Episodes have historically run for roughly an hour including commercials.

The longest episode in 2023 was the first part of the two-parter reunion which ran for 65 minutes.

The shortest episode was 44 minutes and aired just after new couples were added to the experiment halfway through the season.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.