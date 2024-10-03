MAFS UK's Charlie shades Eve as they become first couple to leave the show

3 October 2024, 11:57

Charlie shades Eve following quitting the show
Charlie shades Eve following quitting the show. Picture: E4 / TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight's Charlie just shaded ex-wife Eve after leaving the show.

Married at First Sight UK's Eve and Charlie have officially left the show after weeks of split rumours and Eve's secret girlfriend was revealed.

After both voting 'leave' in their second commitment ceremony, they became the first couple to exit the show. During the commitment ceremony Charlie was brought to tears as Eve accused her of lying but Mel Schilling brutally revealed that it was Eve who was actually lying.

Charlie said that when she was giving her private interview the previous night Eve had been listening against the door, invading her "safe space". Eve clapped back repeatedly saying, "that's not true... Charlie stop telling lies", which left Charlie distraught.

Viewers then saw Mel lean forward and say: "Charlie it's okay. Eve with respect you've just lied on the couch today."

First couple leaves MAFS UK

Following the emotional exchange, they both revealed that they had written leave on their boards, with Charlie turning to her cast members and adding: "Thank you guys.

"Obviously I didn't even get a chance for you to even get to know me before someone else decided to tell you all about me. I hope you all do well and I wish you all the best of luck in your marriages."

Polly gave her a hug and whispered, "You really did do the best you could, there's still time to get to know you individually", referencing the dispute they'd had at the second dinner party.

After the episode aired, Charlie jumped on socials to address what had happened.

She filmed herself on TikTok lip-syncing to Iggy Azalea's 'Trouble'. She sang, 'I should have known you were bad news from your bad boy demeanour and your tattoos', pulling a face at 'tattoos' as a reference to Eve.

The caption reads: "The pun is intended..."

Over on her Instagram Charlie shared pictures from her last MAFS episode, saying: "The truth always comes out in the end…. The reactions in these photos just says it all."

Caspar reacts to Eve and Charlie's commitment ceremony
Caspar reacts to Eve and Charlie's commitment ceremony. Picture: E4

Why did Charlie and Eve leave MAFS UK?

Charlie and Eve had a really turbulent time on Married at First Sight and ended up leaving after their second commitment ceremony as a result of constant rows.

They had hit things off on their wedding day as their sexual attraction was immediate, but on the honeymoon their different communication styles meant they kept butting heads.

When they came back to the UK Eve refused to move into the apartment with Charlie and then failed to take part in a task set by the experts.

After Eve was caught out for lying at their commitment ceremony they both chose to leave the experiment.

