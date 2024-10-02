MAFS UK's Eve called out for behaviour towards Charlie as viewers label her 'manipulative'

Here's what the internet is saying about MAFS' Eve. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK viewers have pulled no punches in response to Eve's behaviour on the show.

Married at First Sight UK's Eve and Charlie have had one of the most chaotic times on the show so far. From blazing rows on their honeymoon to Eve refusing to move in with Charlie at the apartment stage, they've been one of the couples who've struggled to make things work.

On Tuesday's episode, after Polly had heard Eve's account of their relationship, she called Charlie a "bully" which resulted in Charlie leaving the room in floods of tears.

Eve chased after her to apologise for Polly's comments before thanking Polly and saying she needed someone to "stick up" for her.

Polly has responded to backlash about her comment and revealed that her and Charlie are friends now, while Eve has not commented on the ordeal.

After the episode viewers shared their opinions online and a lot of the negativity was hurled towards Eve despite the argument being between Charlie and Polly.

Eve thanks Polly for 'sticking up for her'. Picture: E4

In the episode, Eve accused Charlie of being "emotionally abusive", but commenters have suggested that Eve is actually the issue in their relationship.

Under the hashtag MAFSUK on X/Twitter one viewer, who claims she worked in domestic abuse for the police, said: "The gaslighting, the manipulation, this is beyond uncomfortable to watch."

Another viewer dubbed Eve a "top notch manipulator" and one wrote: "Love how the cameras weren't rolling to see what Eve actually has said to the girls. Eve is so calculating and manipulative.

"This is terrifying as she's turned everyone against Charlie and totally isolated her. How has the programme stepped in?!"

Following this, there have been multiple fans calling for Eve to be pulled from the show, but fans have been convinced from day one that she leaves the experiment early due to her not mentioning MAFS on her socials.

As someone who was with someone exactly like Eve for a long time - it’s absolutely horrible to watch Charlie be so manipulated and broken down, then love-bombed all over again. The producers NEED to step in and remove Eve. #mafsuk — Laura (@LauraTimmins) October 1, 2024

Eve hasn't mentioned MAFS UK on her socials. Picture: Instagram

Polly has said that she was "blindsided" by Eve and Charlie's situation as she heard Eve's side of the story first. "Naturally being closer with one party you do believe what someone's saying to you about their partner if they're nowhere to be seen and you haven't spoke to them about anything," she said.

The reaction to Eve has been similar over on Reddit too where fans have asked: "Why isn’t Eve being removed for being toxic?"

One viewer said: "She’s treating Charlie awfully. She won’t let her speak, won’t engage in the experiment, blames her for everything that happens. She is so dreadful."

MAFS UK’s Polly calls Charlie a bully

Alex, who is married to Holly, has been accused of being an abuser and was even asked to be edited out of the show by Woman's Aid, following a statement from E4 he has stayed in the show.

E4 asserted that Alex's DBS check was clean and affirmed that they "continue to review this process to ensure checks are as thorough as legally possible".

There has been support for Eve however, with one fan saying: "Team Eve! I don’t think she is manipulative, I think she’s scared.

"I agree she hasn’t handled things well however Charlie is on a total different level, she’s so up and down, Eve is walking on eggshells trying to make sure Charlie doesn’t explode again."

In the teaser for the next episode of MAFS UK, relationship expert Mel Schilling is seen saying that Eve has "lied" during their commitment ceremony.

