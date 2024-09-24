Who Is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and why he was 'jailed'

24 September 2024, 15:51

Alex was paired with Holly by the experts on MAFS UK 2024
Alex was paired with Holly by the experts on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram: @alexander.henry_

By Tiasha Debray

Get to know Married At First Sight UK's Alex Henry, who married Holly, from his age, job and Instagram to everything else in between.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK got off on an interesting foot at the start of September with a brand new cast and everyone's three favourite relationship experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, returning.

The initial eight couples consisted of Caspar and Emma, Kristina and Kieran, Orson and Richelle, Polly and Adam, Ross and Sacha, Lacey and Nathan, Charlie and Eve and, of course, Alex and Holly.

The pair had a rocky start when mother-of-two Holly found out Alex had a preference for no children. But Alex has also found himself at the centre of several headlines for a variety of other reasons, including spending time in jail.

So who is Alex from MAFS UK? How old is he? What’s his job? Does he have an Instagram and what are those allegations all about?

Holly and Alex were the seventh couple to get married on MAFS UK
Holly and Alex were the seventh couple to get married on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Alex from MAFS UK?

Alex is 28 years old and from Birmingham but he’s ready to settle down and that’s why he signed up for the show.

“In the past, I’ve played the field, I’ve had fun. Now at 28, I’m a totally different person,” he said on the show.

“I don’t think I’d want to live my life and never experience love.”

Alex Henry abandoned his military post to go film MAFS UK
Alex Henry abandoned his military post to go film MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_

What does Alex from MAFS UK do for work?

Before joining the show, Alex was working in aviation based at RAF Spadeadam military base in Cumbria.

However, after he finished filming MAFS UK, Alex was sent to military prison for 24 days for abandoning his post as he took leave without permission to enter the reality show.

According to the tabloids, a spokesperson said: “He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities.”

They continued explaining: “He was sentenced to 34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate.”

Alex has been in hot water since appearing on MAFS UK 2024
Alex has been in hot water since appearing on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

What are the abuse allegations against Alex from MAFS UK?

The allegations began after E4 shared a Married At First Sight promo video on Alex to social media prior to the show airing which led to several women commenting on the post with their allegations of abuse.

A petition was put together with the help of Women's Aid, who then demanded for Alex to be edited out of the show.

Following the broadcaster's denial, the organisation shared their disappointment on their Instagram, writing: “Women’s Aid is disappointed by the decision not to remove an alleged abuser from the latest series of Married at First Sight.”

“Producers must consider their responsibility to protect the women who take part - and to show survivors that the entertainment industry takes their experiences seriously.”

MAFS' Alex enjoys boxing as a hobby
MAFS' Alex enjoys boxing as a hobby. Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_

In their own statement Channel 4 responded saying: “The welfare of our contributors is of paramount importance and, as such, we take all allegations of unacceptable behaviour seriously. We are aware of a single allegation against a Married at First Sight UK 2024 contributor and we have responded directly to those who came to us with that allegation.”

“As part of our responsibility to safeguard our contributors, everyone taking part in MAFSUK undergoes a rigorous vetting process, involving a criminal record check and multiple psychological evaluations, before they can be cleared to take part.”

“The DBS (criminal record) check carried out on the contributor raised in the allegation was returned clean. We cast contributors based on the information we are legally able to access and we continue to review this process to ensure checks are as thorough as legally possible.”

What’s Alex from MAFS UK’s Instagram?

You can follow Alex on Instagram under the handle @alexander.henry_ where he posts mostly shirtless pictures of himself or pictures working out at the gym… or sometimes both at once.

Read more about MAFS UK 2024 here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

A look at MAFS Eve's transformation

MAFS UK's Eve before and after major bodybuilding transformation

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Explained

Did Lyle Menendez Wear A Wig? The True Story Behind His Hair Loss Explained

Alex and Holly were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK viewers call out experts for 'poor matchmaking' between Alex and Holly

Paul Brunson spoken about the future of Emma and Caspar's relationship

MAFS expert Paul Brunson appears to hint that Emma and Caspar are still together

Alex Henry will feature in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK 2024's Alex Henry 'Jailed' After Filming Reality Series

Alex and Holly were paired together by the experts on MAFS UK 2024

Are Alex And Holly Still Together From MAFS UK 2024?

Orson and Richelle were paired up by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

Are Orson and Richelle still together from MAFS UK 2024?

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez now in the same jail? What prison are they in?

Are Lyle and Erik Menendez in the same prison? Netflix ending leaves out 2024 update

Charlie was paired with Eve by the MAFS UK experts

Facts about Charlie from MAFS UK - Age, where she’s from and what show she’s been in before
Demi Lovato has opened up about her gruelling schedule as a child actor

Demi Lovato fans horrified over her gruelling schedule as child actor

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits