MAFS UK Viewers Convinced One Bride 'Dropped Out Of The Show Early'

MAFS UK viewers think one of the brides may have fled the show early. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Just two episodes into Married At First Sight UK 2024 some viewers think one of the brides left the show early.

Married At First Sight UK 2024 kicked off on Monday 16th September and already viewers think that one of the brides left the show early.

16 couples including Charlie and Eve, Nathan and Lacey, and Kristina And Kieran took on the biggest relationship experiment as they let experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas pair them with a stranger to marry.

The show's only lesbian couple of the series Charlie and Eve seemed to hit things off at their wedding, with Eve going in for a second when they shared their first kiss.

However, MAFS sleuths have had their detective hats on and are now convinced the pair not only broke up but that Eve fled the show early.

Charlie shared this picture on her Instagram. Picture: Instagram @charlielcurtis

Discussing their suspected runaway bride on Reddit one viewer said: "On Instagram she clearly has a girlfriend (look at her most recent post and comments), she has also posted nothing about MAFS at all.

"I have a feeling she may have dropped out of the show early or something bad happened as she doesn’t even acknowledge that she’s on it?"

Eve's Instagram does seem to show that she has someone special on the scene. She captioned a recent post, "Somebody making me smile the whole weekend", and shared another post of her lovingly holding hands with a mystery person.

Eve shared this picture with the caption: "Out looking fairy traps". Picture: Instagram

Also, while Charlie has shared posts about MAFS on her Instagram and TikTok, like most of the cast have, Eve's socials don't mention the show at all.

Charlie has 'MAFS UK 2024' in her IG bio and has shared pictures of her time on the show, pushing for her followers to watch along, while Eve's bio simply reads 'Happiness over Love Everything’s fine!'.

Replying on the Reddit thread one viewer said: "Yeah definitely something wrong there. They’d mention MAFS usually - I have a feeling this season is going to be juicy."

Eve did some filming at by an ice cream shop for MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram @evereid01

The only acknowledgement Eve has made of the show is reposting a pic to her story of some behind-the-scenes of filming with an ice cream shop in Northern Ireland, where she's from.

Dukes Ultra Premium Ice Cream shared a post about how they met Eve for some MAFS filming but they had to sign a NDA about it. Now that the show is airing they said: "We can now say we had a great mornings fun filming with Eve.

"Keep an eye out and you may spot very random parts of our yard on TV. They were very careful not to include any signage unfortunately."

Eve shared their post and added, 'I loved this day' with some super cute emojis.

