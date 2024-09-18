Everything MAFS' Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

18 September 2024, 12:45 | Updated: 18 September 2024, 13:09

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD
MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD. Picture: Instagram @kristinagoodsell

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK 2024 bride Kristina Goodsell has spoken openly about her struggles with Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). Here's what she's explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight UK experts Paul Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Doughlas paired Kristina Goodsell and Kieran Chapman together in the biggest reality TV experiment.

Before heading onto MAFS Kristina said she was looking for someone to "support her and accept her" struggles with PMDD. PMDD is Premenstrual dysphoric disorder and, according to Goggle, 'it is a mood disorder that causes severe emotional, cognitive, and physical symptoms in women during the luteal phase of their menstrual cycle'.

Kristina, who is a dog walker, says that this is a "big part of her life" which is why she wanted to find a husband who would be understanding. The animal lover has been open about her condition online and on the show.

Kristina married Kieran on MAFS UK
Kristina married Kieran on MAFS UK. Picture: Instagram

What does PMDD mean?

PMDD means Premenstrual dysphoric disorder which is a condition that effects a small percentage of women.

According to the NHS it is when women experience more severe symptoms of PMS (premenstrual syndrome). PMS is the name for the symptoms women can experience in the weeks before their period. These symptoms can include; mood swings, depression, bloating, acne and many more.

The NHS says that PMDD symptoms "are much more intense and can have a much greater negative impact on your everyday life". Symptoms can include; feeling very anxious, angry, depressed or suicidal, overeating and problems sleeping.

Married At First Sight bride Kristina has opened up about her struggle with PMDD, here's everything she's said:

Kristina says that sometimes she feels 'on cloud nine'
Kristina says that sometimes she feels 'on cloud nine'. Picture: TikTok

The MAFS star has a TikTok page where she often discusses PMDD awareness. In a video pinned at the top of her account she says: "I have struggled with my periods for as long as I can remember, I think as soon as I started them.

"And my PMS symptoms have been very, very drastic over the years and I've been on every single different type of contraception, going from the average combination pill to implants, to coils, to mixed hormones."

She went on to say she's really struggled and has never felt "fully at one" with herself. In 2014 she spoke to doctors after researching and finding PMDD but they pinned it down to depression and she tried a range of anti-depressants.

Explaining how her symptoms only got worse she said as she got older she had 'heightened emotions, very erratic behaviour, erratic thoughts and feelings, very over stimulated, extreme sad thoughts, extreme bloating'.

Breaking down her menstrual cycle she said that for two weeks our of the four she was her "normal, happy Kristina" but for the other two weeks she was somebody that she didn't recognise.

When she was finally diagnosed she was given a new anti-depressant and a monthly jab, she'd didn't specify which kind but she did say it would cause early menopause.

Kristina is on MAFS UK 2024
Kristina is on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

While Kristina hasn't given much of an update on her health she recently posted a positive TikTok talking about the highs and lows of PMDD, saying that "one minute you feel like you're drowning, the next you're on cloud nine, forever grateful for the the hughs no matter how big or small they may be".

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

If you are struggling with suicidal ideation or mental health issues you can reach out to the Samaritans who have a 24/7 hotline, call them on 116 123. Also Shout is available via text if you don't want to speak on the phone, send SHOUT to 85258. Finally, SOS (Silence on suicide) are available online, via text or phone call on 0808 115 1505.

