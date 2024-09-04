MAFS UK's Mel Schilling ‘Determined’ To Get ‘Her Strength Back’ After Cancer Battle

Mel Schilling had a health update for fans. Picture: E4/Mel Schilling/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Mel Schilling is focusing on getting her strength back after undergoing surgery on her colon last year when she was diagnosed with cancer.

MAFS relationship expert Mel Schilling had a positive health update for her fans on social media as she returned to Australia, admitting her energy has returned and she’s getting her fitness back on track.

Last year Mel underwent surgery to remove a tumour and recently completed chemotherapy.

In a new video on Instagram, Mel said: “So here I am in Sydney, Bondi to be specific. The gorgeous Bondi Beach and this is now my home for the next couple of months.”

She went on: “Just had a gorgeous month with my family here in Australia. My hubby and daughter came out with me for the first month of my filming journey here, and they’ve just returned to the UK, so it’s very bittersweet.

Mel Schilling is one of the relationship experts on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

“It’s only six or seven weeks this time around, and certainly, I’ve done longer than that. We’ve had three-month separations before, so this one is much shorter.”

Mel added that she’s ‘determined’ to focus on her health and getting her strength back.

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with cancer last year. Picture: Mel Schilling/Instagram

“I’m determined to make this next couple of months all about my health and recovery, plus this gorgeous beach walk,” she said, showing fans her view. “I’m so excited to get into some yoga, and I’m meeting up with a personal trainer… I’m so ready to build up my strength again.

“My energy has definitely returned, which is wonderful to feel like myself, to feel like I want to go for walks is an amazing feeling,” she explained.

Mel Schilling has candid update for her fans

“It’s great to be back at work here in Australia. Working with the MAFS Australian family again is just brilliant and really is helping me feel like I’m moving into the next chapter.”

Mel had surgery to remove a tumour last year, revealing in December she was diagnosed with colon cancer after seeking medical advice while feeling unwell during filming in Australia.

