Will Emily In Paris Season 5 See Emily In Rome? Show's Creator Confirms Next Location

Emily in Paris will return to Rome for season 5. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

‘Emily In Rome’ is being dubbed the new name for Emily in Paris season 5 – but will Emily be back in Rome in the next series?

Emily in Paris has just been confirmed for season 5 and fans want to know if ‘Emily in Rome’ is going to be the new focus, after the second part of season 4 saw Emily jet off to Rome, Italy.

After fans wasted no time in binge-watching season four, they very quickly demanded season 5 of Emily and her chaotic love life with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) and Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), who she met in Rome.

We also want to see how things change for Emily at Agence Grateau, after Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) hired a fellow American in the office, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), and Emily didn’t immediately take a liking to her, partly the reason Sylvie shipped her off to Rome to open the new office.

Season 5 has just been confirmed, but will Emily in Paris become ‘Emily in Rome’?

Emily in Paris season 4 ends with Emily still in Rome. Picture: Netflix

Will Emily In Paris Change To Emily In Rome?

No, Emily in Paris won’t become Emily in Rome and she will eventually return to Paris, however, we might see a few more scenes of Emily in the Italian capital given season 4 ended with Emily still in Rome.

Creator Darren Starr explained Emily will continue to have a presence in Rome, but it seems it won’t become the permanent backdrop to the Netflix show.

He explained to Tudum: “Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

He explained sending Emily to Italy came from the desire to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places,” and prove “the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint.”

Emily will return to Rome in season 5 of Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Of her character’s new relationship with Marcello, Lily Collins said she’s looking forward to seeing how things blossom. Meanwhile, fans are eager to know who Emily ends up with.

Lily said: “Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance. We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Star has promised that Emily’s relationship with Marcello will be explored in season 5, saying, “I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season.”

At the time of writing, the new series doesn't have a release date but, based on previous seasons' releases, we can estimate it will come out at the end of 2025.

