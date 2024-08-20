Does Alfie Leave Emily In Paris Season 4? Lucien Laviscount Teases Return

Does Alfie leave Emily in Paris? What happened to him?
Does Alfie leave Emily in Paris? What happened to him? Picture: Netflix
What happened to Alfie in Emily in Paris? Lucien has hinted that "love might come back round" for Emily and Alfie – but will he be in season 4 part 2?

After binging all five episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 part 1, fans are all now asking the same two questions... 1) When do the next five episodes drop? And 2) Where the hell did Alfie go?

Fan favourite Alfie, played by Lucien Laviscount, returns in season 4 after breaking up with Emily following the big 'Emily Loves Gabriel'-shaped bombshell that was dropped on him at the end of season 3.

Alfie has only appeared in a couple of episodes in season 4 so far and at the end of episode 3, he disappears. With season 4 part 2 set to see Emily in Rome, fans are now wondering if Alfie will actually even be in the rest of the season.

Here's everything we know, and what Lucien has teased about Alfie's possible return.

Does Alfie leave Emily In Paris? What happened to him in season 4?

Lucian Laviscount talks Emily In Paris season 4

After breaking up with Emily at the end of season 3, Alfie reluctantly finds himself being roped into Emily's "Love Is In The Air" marketing campaign. Initially, he doesn't want anything to do with Emily, but after the two finally end up speaking about their relationship, Alfie comes around.

They reunite at Roland Garros and complete their marketing campaign with an emotional breakup kiss. Alfie then disappears, and pops up back up at the masquerade ball in episode 3.

After realising he still has feelings for her, Alfie finds Emily at the ball, confesses his feelings to her and kisses her. But the woman he's talking to is not actually Emily, it's someone wearing the exact same outfit.

The real Emily, on the other hand, was actually with Gabriel and Alfie sees the two of them leave the party together. Feeling dejected, he leaves and that's the last we see of him! For now...

Will Emily and Alfie get back together in Emily in Paris?
Will Emily and Alfie get back together in Emily in Paris? Picture: Netflix

Will Alfie be in Emily In Paris season 4 part 2? Has he left for good?

Alfie does not appear in episode 4 or 5 of season 4, but there's still a possibility he could pop up again later down the line in Part 2.

Lucien Laviscount has teased that Alfie could be back and that his romance with Emily might not be over. Speaking to RadioTimes, he said: "No, I think, honestly, I think for Alfie, just going through [season 4 part 1], opening up his feelings and being vulnerable, it's been a lot of growth for him, I think."

"I think that there's always a time in life where love might come back round. I don't think anything's ever written off," he added.

Ashley Park, who plays Mindy, also chimed in with a positive update for the Alfie stans out there, adding: "Well, some exes are definitely written off, but I don't think Alfie is about to. I would give him a day. No, I think there's an end to some, wherever, and you delete the number and it's over. But in terms of Alfie, perhaps."

Emily In Paris season 4 part 2 returns on September 12th... but will Alfie make his grand return?

