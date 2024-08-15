Is Lucas Bravo From Emily In Paris Married? Inside 'Gabriel's' IRL Love Life

By Abbie Reynolds

Emily In Paris' Lucas Bravo has caught the eye of many, but is the French actor married? Here's a look at his love life.

French actor Lucas Bravo is gracing our screens once again for season four of Emily In Paris, as he plays the handsome, talented chef Gabriel in the Netflix hit series.

Gabriel runs a French restaurant in Paris called Les Deux Compères which is actually a real-life location, however there's no French food insight as it's a charming little Italian bistro called Terra Nera.

The chef happens to be Emily's downstairs neighbour and (extremely) complicated love interest. But as he cements his place as a fan favourite people want to know all about the hunk behind the character, Lucas Bravo.

Is Lucas Bravo from Emily In Paris married?

Are you watching Emily In Paris season four and falling in love with Gabriel?

Well, Lucas Bravo stans you can relax, for now, as Lucas is not married. Unlike his on-screen love life, his real life relationship status seems much less hectic.

Does Lucas Bravo from Emily In Paris have a girlfriend?

The star also isn't publicly dating anyone, however just because he keeps his relationship status private doesn't mean there isn't some on the scene. But for now yes, we can assume the Emily In Paris star is single.

Unlike the adorable couple Ashley Park and Paul Forman, Lucas says he has strict-rule about not dating a co-star - but he did not rule out dating a fan.

Speaking to Glamour back in 2020 he said: "I have this rule about costars. Once you step on set, it’s a workplace, and I want to keep it professional.

"I mean, you never know what can happen, but I really try as much as possible to focus on the story we have to tell and the performance and the character.

"But I never know. And a fan? I don’t really have fans, so I don’t know."

When talking about what he'd love from a partner he said: "I love when my partner wakes me up in the morning with cuddly, tender…just a sweet wakeup is the best. Kisses on the neck and all that kind of stuff."

We're sensing his love language is physical touch!

And when he said what he looks for he said he loves communication, explaining: "It’s the basis of everything. Don’t be afraid or assume how the other person will take it.

"I don’t like when there is an elephant in the room and the person chooses to just run away or slam the door or sit in a corner with their baby face on. I don’t like pouting or when someone avoids a conversation."

