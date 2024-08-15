Where Are The Emily In Paris Season 4 Filming Locations?

The iconic spots used to film Emily In Paris season 4. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Emily In Paris is back for season four, so from Paris to Italy, here's a look at all of those magical filming locations.

Emily in Paris season three ended on the ultimate cliffhanger after a tense final episode, so Netflix viewers are buzzing for its return with season four, which is being released in two parts with part one being dropped on August 15th.

And not only has the show come back with brand new twists and turns, there's some brand new scenery as this season sees Emily, played by Lily Collins, in the country of great wine, pizza and pasta, Italy.

The show's creator Darren Star said to Netflix's Tudum: "From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes.

"Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

So, let's take a look at all of the stunning new locations used to film Emily In Paris season 4.

Trevi Fountain, Rome

The Trevi fountain in Rome. Picture: Getty

Of course there are many iconic Parisian filming locations in Emily In Paris, but as season 4 sees Emily holiday in Rome it's only right we show you the gorgeous Italian locations.

Ahead of the season's release, Lily Collin was seen filming at the iconic Trevi fountain with new co-star Eugenio Franceschini. Being such an important landmark and a tourist hotspot, it's no wonder this setting was used for the show.

(Might be a niche reference, but its giving major The Lizzie McGuire Movie vibes)

The Roman Ghetto District, Rome

Fontana delle Tartarughe (Fountain of the Turtles) located in Piazza Mattei. Picture: Getty

The Roman Ghetto, or more commonly known as the Jewish Ghetto, is located between the Tiber River and Piazza Venezia in Rome. Emily In Paris used the streets of the ghetto to film for season four.

It was established in 1555 when the rights of Roman Jews were taken away, however in 2024 it remains a hidden gem often over looked by tourists.

There are famous landmarks located here such as The Turtle Fountain (pictured above) and Tempio Maggiore, the Jewish Synagogue.

Canal Saint-Martin, Paris

Emily In Paris season 4 production still. Picture: Netflix

In this still taken from the show, you can see Emily sat in front of Saint Martin's canal located in the French capital. The canal connects the Canal de l'Ourcq to the river Seine.

Claude Monet's House & Garden, Eure

Lily Collins at Monet Claude's house. Picture: Netflix

Emily In Paris season 4 production still. Picture: Netflix

Camille Razat, who plays Camille, is seen in season four on a boat in Giverny which has been made famous as renowned artist Claude Monet lived there and famously painted 'The Water Lily Pond' of the pond in his garden.

Lily Collins, aka Emily, also visits Claude Monet's house in Giverny and is seen in a striking blue suit. Giverny is in Eure which is located outside of Paris, but not too far away. Eure is a department in Normandy in Northwestern France which is a two hour drive from the capital.

The still of Camille here show's a lot of resemblance to Monet's popular painting, especially with the striking green Japanese bridge.

Emily In Paris season four part one is out now on Netflix.

