Meet The Emily In Paris Season 4 Cast Plus The New Love Interest

The Emily in Paris season 4 cast. Picture: Netflix

Everything you need to know about the 'Emily in Paris 4' cast including their ages and previous work.

Emily In Paris is back to fill the Eiffel Tower-shaped hole in our hearts, and after an intense ending to season three, season four has been highly-anticipated.

Of course, Lilly Collins will be reprising her role as Emily in the Netflix hit, taking us along her whirlwind romances in Paris - and now in Italy too!

Season four sees Emily take on a brand new city as she explores the ancient city of Rome, which naturally comes with a new, handsome Italian love interest.

So, with new scenery and new love interests let’s get you up to speed with the cast of Emily In Paris season 4.

Emily in Paris boasts an impressive American, French and British cast. Picture: Netflix

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

Lily Collins has, of course, made an epic return for the fouth season – what would Emily in Paris be without its titular character?!

Emily is thought to be around 30 and is played by the 35-year-old Love, Rosie star.

Lily Collins returns as Emily. Picture: Getty

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

Gabriel is back and his love life is getting even more complicated as he tries to navigate his feelings for Emily whilst also preparing to be a first time a father.

Lucas Bravo, 36, returned to portray the dishy chef with that oh-so-messy love life in season three and of course he's here again. You may recognise him from 2022's Ticket to Paradise featuring Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Lucas Bravo plays french chef Gabriel. Picture: Getty

Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

In series two Lucien Laviscount was the newest face to join the series and he made quite the splash!

Before his days working in the city of love, the 32-year-old worked on the likes of Snatch, Skins and Scream Queens. He first rose to prominence acting in British soaps Coronation Street and Waterloo Road.

Lucien Laviscount plays Alfie. Picture: Getty

Camille Razat as Camille

Camille Razat coincidentally plays Camille in Emily in Paris, and season three viewers will know she had quite an unforeseen story arc which is about to make things all the more complicated in season four...

Camille is 30 years old and her character is thought to be around the same age.

Camille Razat is back to play Camille. Picture: Getty

Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

Ashley Park sung her way into season three, giving fans exactly what they want with musical number after musical number and she's back as Emily's bestie in season four.

You may recognise the 33-year-old's talents from the likes of broadway where she originated the role of Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls the Musical.

Ashley Park is back for Emily In Paris season four. Picture: Getty

Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon

After joining the cast in season three, Paul Forman is back again. Pauls plays the role of Nicolas de Leon, a charming executive who meets Emily through his work running his family's business enterprise.

The 20-year-old actor only began acting in 2018 according to his IMDB, but has had notable roles in the TV shows Riches and The Spanish Princess.

He and fellow co-star Ashley have been dating since January 2023 - and they are a super adorable couple!

Paul Forman is back for season four of Emily In Paris. Picture: Getty

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie

Sylvie, Sylvie, Sylvie, oh how you've won our hearts. It didn't take long for fans to brand the Savoir powerhouse as an icon, and her status only rises in season four.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, 61, portrays the no-nonsense Sylvie, whose age is never confirmed on the show.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is back for season four of Emily In Paris. Picture: Getty

William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

Antione somehow seems to get involved in all the Emily in Paris storylines, from love triangles to work woes, this perfume connoisseur is everywhere! William Abadie portrays the suave character and is 51 years old, pretty much the same age as Antione!

William is a French actor who has made some notable appearances in American television over the years, he's cropped up in the likes of Gossip Girl, The O.C., 90120, Ugly Betty and Sex and the City (and its spin-off series And Just Like That) – wow!

William Abadie returns for Emily In Paris 4. Picture: Getty

Samuel Arnold as Julian

33-year-old Samuel Arnold plays Julian on the show, a brazen Savoir employee who doesn't always gel with Emily.

Samuel began acting professionally in 2016 and currently only has 5 credits to his name, but his work on Emily in Paris has been astounding!

Samuel Arnold plays Julien. Picture: Getty

Bruno Gouery as Luc

The character of Luc quickly became a fan favourite on social media after viewers fell in love with his comedic timing and deadpan delivery over the past seasons.

49-year-old Bruno Gouery is largely known for his work in French film and television but has broken out to an international audience since first appearing on Emily in Paris in 2020.

Bruno Gouery is back for season 4. Picture: Getty

Jean-Christophe Bouvet as Pierre Cadault

It seems everyone has become a fan of the eccentric and outlandish Pierre Cadault, leading some to even question if he is a real designer!

Jean-Christophe Bouvet, 77, portrays the famously elite member of fashion in the series, it's believed that the character is inspired by the likes of Karl Lagerfeld and Donatella Versace.

77-year-old Jean-Christophe Bouvet is back for season 4. Picture: Getty

Newly added to cast for season 4:

Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello

Anna Galiena as Antonia Muratori

Thalia Besson as Genevieve

Arnaud Binard as Laurent

Rupert Everett as Giorgio Barbieri

Raoul Bova as Giancarlo

We already have our sights set on season 5!

