MAFS Australia’s Jacqui granted interim restraining order against Ryan

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has been granted an interim restraining order against Ryan. Picture: Nine/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

MAFS Australia’s Jacqui has been granted an interim restraining order against her former groom Ryan after making a series of allegations about him.

Since filming ended on Married At First Sight Australia, dating experiment bride Jacqui Burfoot has been pretty candid about her experience on the show.

Despite rules dictating that brides and grooms must hand over their social media accounts to the show's PR team, Jacqui threw caution to the wind and set up a second account to speak her 'truth'.

Since then, she has made a series of claims about the show's production and participants, including some more serious allegations about her former groom Ryan Donnelly.

But it has now emerged that Jacqui has been granted an interim restraining order against her ex-beau following a court proceeding.

Jacqui applied for a restraining order against Ryan. Picture: Nine

Jacqui reportedly attended court for a second time earlier this week where she lodged a complaint about comments Ryan had allegedly made about her online, according to The Canberra Times.

Attending the court alongside her new partner Clint Rice – also a participant on this year's MAFS – Jacqui complained that Ryan’s behaviour had escalated and specifically referred to a recent interview he did with the Daily Mail Australia.

In the proceeding, she asked for a restraining order to stop Ryan from sharing any material about her.

The MAFS bride claimed that his comments about her had affected her ability to work as a lawyer.

Ryan and Jacqui on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

An interim order was granted after the magistrate said she was satisfied that Jacqui had been harmed by social media posts made by Ryan, it was reported.

The terms of the restraining order dictate Ryan cannot directly or indirectly, threaten, harass, abuse or publish on social media denigrating material.

Jacqui was also warned against publishing any social media material herself.

After the show started airing Down Under in January, Jacqui began sharing various videos of her time on MAFS, including claims that the show has been edited to make her look 'fake'.

