Who Plays Emily In Paris' Marcello? Eugenio Franceschini Facts Including Son, Partner & More

Get to know Emily In Paris' Eugenio Franceschini. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Who plays Marcello in Emily In Paris? Marcello is the new love interest for Emily In Paris season four part two, meet Eugenio Franceschini.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emily In Paris season 4 part one left us wanting more and more is what we've got! Part two takes the cast to Italy where Emily meets a new love interest, Marcello.

Marcello is originally from Rome and is said to be "direct, confident and values simplicity". The Italian stud is being portrayed by 32-year-old Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini.

Eugenio's character is also described as "substantive but never flashy – true to the roots of his family's company." Emily In Paris viewers are also introduced to Marcello's mother, who is played by Italian actress Anna Galiena.

As viewers fall in love with Eugenio on screen, let's get to know him off screen. Here's everything you need to know about actor including height, age and whether he has a partner.

Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini on the red carpet of Netflix series Emily in Paris 4. Picture: Getty

Who is Eugenio Franceschini?

Eugenio is an Italian actor who joined the cast of Netflix's Emily In Paris in season four part two as Marcello.

Showing gratitude for his role he told People: “For me it’s an unexpected gift, because everything happened very quickly. When I was selected, I was filming a TV series here in Italy, so I didn't have time to realise what was happening.”

Who is Eugenio Franceschini's partner? Does Eugenio have a wife?

Eugenio has not made his partner public however according to reports he does have one and he met her on the set of Medici, an Italian series, which came out in 2016.

Does Eugenio Franceschini have children?

Yes, Eugenio and his partner have a son together. Their son was born in January 2018 according to the Daily Mail. Eugenio has shared pictures of him and his son on his Instagram - franceschinieugenio.

Eugenio shares snippets of his son on his social media. Picture: Instagram

Is Marcello in Emily In Paris from Italy?

Yes, Eugenio who plays Marcello is from Italy. However unlike his character, who is from Rome, Eugenio was born in Verona.

How old is Eugenio Franceschini?

Born September 19th 1991 Eugenio is 32 years old.

How tall is Eugenio Franceschini?

The Emily In Paris actor is 1.91m (5 foot 9 inches).

Eugenio Franceschini plays Lily Collins' love interest in Emily In Paris 4. Picture: Netflix

Will Eugenio Franceschini be in Emily In Paris season 5?

Emily In Paris season five is yet to have been confirmed yet so we don't know the answer for now. However *spoiler alert* Emily and Eugenio were an item by the end of the season so perhaps we will see him in a new season, if there is one.

Speaking to People, Eugenio said working on the show will be “something that I will keep forever in my mind and my heart,” so it's likely he'd want to return.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.