Who Plays Emily In Paris' Marcello? Eugenio Franceschini Facts Including Son, Partner & More

12 September 2024, 16:35

Get to know Emily In Paris' Eugenio Franceschini
Get to know Emily In Paris' Eugenio Franceschini. Picture: Netflix

By Abbie Reynolds

Who plays Marcello in Emily In Paris? Marcello is the new love interest for Emily In Paris season four part two, meet Eugenio Franceschini.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily In Paris season 4 part one left us wanting more and more is what we've got! Part two takes the cast to Italy where Emily meets a new love interest, Marcello.

Marcello is originally from Rome and is said to be "direct, confident and values simplicity". The Italian stud is being portrayed by 32-year-old Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini.

Eugenio's character is also described as "substantive but never flashy – true to the roots of his family's company." Emily In Paris viewers are also introduced to Marcello's mother, who is played by Italian actress Anna Galiena.

As viewers fall in love with Eugenio on screen, let's get to know him off screen. Here's everything you need to know about actor including height, age and whether he has a partner.

Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini on the red carpet of Netflix series Emily in Paris 4
Italian actor Eugenio Franceschini on the red carpet of Netflix series Emily in Paris 4. Picture: Getty

Who is Eugenio Franceschini?

Eugenio is an Italian actor who joined the cast of Netflix's Emily In Paris in season four part two as Marcello.

Showing gratitude for his role he told People: “For me it’s an unexpected gift, because everything happened very quickly. When I was selected, I was filming a TV series here in Italy, so I didn't have time to realise what was happening.”

Who is Eugenio Franceschini's partner? Does Eugenio have a wife?

Eugenio has not made his partner public however according to reports he does have one and he met her on the set of Medici, an Italian series, which came out in 2016.

Does Eugenio Franceschini have children?

Yes, Eugenio and his partner have a son together. Their son was born in January 2018 according to the Daily Mail. Eugenio has shared pictures of him and his son on his Instagram - franceschinieugenio.

Eugenio shares snippets of his son on his social media
Eugenio shares snippets of his son on his social media. Picture: Instagram

Is Marcello in Emily In Paris from Italy?

Yes, Eugenio who plays Marcello is from Italy. However unlike his character, who is from Rome, Eugenio was born in Verona.

How old is Eugenio Franceschini?

Born September 19th 1991 Eugenio is 32 years old.

How tall is Eugenio Franceschini?

The Emily In Paris actor is 1.91m (5 foot 9 inches).

Eugenio Franceschini plays Lily Collins' love interest in Emily In Paris 4
Eugenio Franceschini plays Lily Collins' love interest in Emily In Paris 4. Picture: Netflix

Will Eugenio Franceschini be in Emily In Paris season 5?

Emily In Paris season five is yet to have been confirmed yet so we don't know the answer for now. However *spoiler alert* Emily and Eugenio were an item by the end of the season so perhaps we will see him in a new season, if there is one.

Speaking to People, Eugenio said working on the show will be “something that I will keep forever in my mind and my heart,” so it's likely he'd want to return.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Is there going to be a Emily In Paris season 5?

Is Emily In Paris Season 5 Coming?

Is The Wicked Movie In Two Parts? Fans Criticise Confusing Promo Trailers And Posters

Is The Wicked Movie Two Parts? Fans Left Confused By Trailers And Posters

Tasha Ghouri starred on Love Island season 8

Who Is Tasha Ghouri And When Was She On Love Island?

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Be On Streaming? How To Watch Beetlejuice 2 Online

When Will Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Be On Streaming? How To Watch Beetlejuice 2 Online

Sean and Matilda tried to dodge each other in awkward reunion

Love Island Exes Sean And Matilda Try To Dodge Each Other On NTAs Red Carpet

Love Island

Ian McKellen popped into the Capital Evening Show

Sir Ian McKellen On His New Movie ‘The Critic’

Here's when the VMAs start and where to watch

How To Watch The VMAs: Where And When To Watch The MTV Video Music Awards 2024

Events

Chloe Burrows is the new host of the MAFS UK podcast

Chloe Burrows Joins MAFS UK As New Podcast Host

Get to know Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Who Plays Sylvie In Emily In Paris? 4 Facts On Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Including Age & Nationality
Ashley Park and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman are dating

Ashley Park And Paul Forman's Relationship And How Long They've Been Dating

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits