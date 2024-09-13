Who Plays Emily In Paris' Genevieve? Thalia Besson Facts Including Age, Famous Parents & More

13 September 2024

Genevieve is introduced in Emily In Paris season four part 2, but who plays her? Here's everything you need to know about Thalia Besson.

Emily In Paris season four part two dropped and with it came a fabulous new character, Genevieve, who proved to become a thorn in Emily's side.

Genevieve is the 20-something daughter of Sylvie's husband Laurent G who he only just found out about. Emily, played by Lily Collins, quickly takes Genevieve under her wing as they bond over their American roots but it soon becomes clear that Genevieve may be befriending Emily for an ulterior motive.

Newbie Genevieve joins new faces like Marcello, Giorgio Barbieri and Giancarlo in season four, but who plays her character? Meet Thalia Besson...

Who plays Genevieve in Emily In Paris season 4?

The role is played by French-American actress Thalia Besson, who is the daughter of film director Luc Besson and producer Virginie Besson-Silla.

Her previous TV and film credits include Dangerous Waters, Arthur Malédiction, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Triton.

How old is Thalia Besson?

Born on August 1st 2001, Thalia is 23 years old.

Is Thalia Besson related to Luc Besson?

Yes, Luc is Thalia's father. He is a well known French filmmaker who directed or produced films like Subway, The Big Blue, and La Femme Nikita.

What happens to Genevieve in Emily In Paris?

* Emily In Paris season four part two spoilers ahead*

In the fourth season Genevieve swoops in and creates yet another love triangle for Emily but in true Emily In Paris style, Genevieve doesn't win the guy.

Genevieve tries to charm Gabriel while Emily tries to push away any feelings she has for him. For a while Genevieve has the upper hand as she bonds with the French chef through their mutual ability to speak French.

However, Gabriel ends up shutting down her advances as he hops on a plane to Rome to try and win back Emily, who is now cosying up with her new love interest Marcello.

Will Genevieve (Thalia Besson) be in Emily In Paris season 5?

As a season 5 has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, we don't know if Thalia will be in the cast of the next season.

If Emily In Paris is renewed for season five, she could return as she had a pivotal role in season four but now that her love triangle seems to have played out there may be no reason for her character Genevieve to come back for a new season.

As soon as we know we'll update this page!

