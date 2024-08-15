Who Plays Sylvie In Emily In Paris? 3 Facts On Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Including Age & Nationality

Get to know Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu portrays Sylvie in the Netflix series, here's everything you need to know about her including age, previous shows and where she's from.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

61-year-old French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie in the Netflix hit series Emily In Paris.

Sylvie is Emily’s boss at the marketing firm in Paris and she takes an immediate disliking to Emily, but of course off screen Philippine and Lilly Collins have a wonderful working relationship.

Philippine has described the distance she keeps between herself and the role she plays in Emily In Paris, when speaking to People she said she'd "never wear" what Sylvie wears. "It has to do with being a bit too tight in a skirt, the heels being too high," she said.

So, Sylvie aside, let's get to know Philippine from where she was born to her previous roles.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu returns for Emily In Paris Season 4. Picture: Getty

How old is Emily in Paris' Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu?

Born in 1963, Philippine - who is Sylvie in the show - is 61 years old.

Is Sylvie in Emily in Paris actually French?

Yep, that's not a false accent! Actress Philippine was born to French parents Philippe Leroy and Françoise Laurent.

Despite being born in Rome, Italy Philippine studied drama in Paris against the advice of her parents - but we're glad she did as it led her to Emily In Paris.

Her father Philippe was an actor and her mother Françoise was a model.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie in Emily In Paris. Picture: Netflix

Does Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu have any children?

Philippine is a single mother to UK-based artist Taïs Bean. She sometimes shares moments with her daughter on her Instagram.

When asked about how she feels having fans the same age of her daughter (who is believed to be in her late 20s, early 30s) Philippine said it's both a “privilege” and “great responsibility.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is a single mother to artist Taïs Bean. Picture: Getty

What TV shows and films has Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu been in?

Of course all now know the 61-year-old actress because of Emily In Paris but the French star is also best-known for appearing in series such as Call My Agent! and Mirage.

She has been in many French movies since she started her career in 1983.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.