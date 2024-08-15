Who Plays Sylvie In Emily In Paris? 3 Facts On Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Including Age & Nationality

15 August 2024, 13:15

Get to know Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu
Get to know Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu portrays Sylvie in the Netflix series, here's everything you need to know about her including age, previous shows and where she's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

61-year-old French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie in the Netflix hit series Emily In Paris.

Sylvie is Emily’s boss at the marketing firm in Paris and she takes an immediate disliking to Emily, but of course off screen Philippine and Lilly Collins have a wonderful working relationship.

Philippine has described the distance she keeps between herself and the role she plays in Emily In Paris, when speaking to People she said she'd "never wear" what Sylvie wears. "It has to do with being a bit too tight in a skirt, the heels being too high," she said.

So, Sylvie aside, let's get to know Philippine from where she was born to her previous roles.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu returns for Emily In Paris Season 4
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu returns for Emily In Paris Season 4. Picture: Getty

How old is Emily in Paris' Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu?

Born in 1963, Philippine - who is Sylvie in the show - is 61 years old.

Is Sylvie in Emily in Paris actually French?

Yep, that's not a false accent! Actress Philippine was born to French parents Philippe Leroy and Françoise Laurent.

Despite being born in Rome, Italy Philippine studied drama in Paris against the advice of her parents - but we're glad she did as it led her to Emily In Paris.

Her father Philippe was an actor and her mother Françoise was a model.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie in Emily In Paris
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie in Emily In Paris. Picture: Netflix

Does Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu have any children?

Philippine is a single mother to UK-based artist Taïs Bean. She sometimes shares moments with her daughter on her Instagram.

When asked about how she feels having fans the same age of her daughter (who is believed to be in her late 20s, early 30s) Philippine said it's both a “privilege” and “great responsibility.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is a single mother to artist Taïs Bean
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu is a single mother to artist Taïs Bean. Picture: Getty

What TV shows and films has Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu been in?

Of course all now know the 61-year-old actress because of Emily In Paris but the French star is also best-known for appearing in series such as Call My Agent! and Mirage.

She has been in many French movies since she started her career in 1983.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Why have Molly-Mae and Tommy called it quits?

Why Did Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury Break Up?

Is Lucas Bravo married?

Is Lucas Bravo From Emily In Paris Married? Inside 'Gabriel's' IRL Love Life

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 release date: Here's when the final five episodes drop on Netflix

When Does Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out? Here's When It's Released On Netflix

Ashley Park and Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman are dating

Emily In Paris' Ashley Park And Paul Forman Are Dating! All Your Relationship Questions Answered
When does Outer Banks season 4 come out?

When Does Outer Banks Season 4 Come Out? Here's What We Know So Far

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Nicole

Who Is Nicole From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Job, Instagram, Previous TV Shows & More

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Age, Instagram Accounts And More

Love is Blind UK saw six couples leave the pods together

Are Any Love Is Blind UK Couples Still Together?

The iconic spots used to film Emily In Paris season 4

Where Are The Emily In Paris Season 4 Filming Locations?

Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda was "angry" about Five and Lila romance storyline

Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda Was "Angry" About Five And Lila Romance

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits