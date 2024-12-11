MAFS UK's Polly breaks silence on Amy feud with cut-throat response

Polly breaks silence on Amy feud. Picture: Instagram / E4

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS' Polly has finally addressed her beef with Amy.

While Married at First Sight UK ended in November, the drama didn't. And we're not talking about the upcoming reunion special, which is set to reveal Kieran's fling with a MAFS 2023 bride, but the ongoing feud with brides Amy and Polly.

After being great friends on the show, they have since butted heads over Amy's friendship with Polly's ex-husband Adam. Not long after the show finished airing, Amy confirmed the end of their friendship, saying: "For anyone asking if me and Polly are friends. We WERE until she started making up rumours that me and [Adam] were anything more than friends during partner swap week."

She shared Whatsapp messages of her and Polly going back and forth over speculation about Amy and Adam dating. And now, after weeks of radio silence on the matter, Polly has addressed their beef.

Adam and my spent partner swap week together. Picture: E4

Speaking to the tabloids, Polly said: "No we're not [friends]. We were after [the show] and then having watched a few things back and seeing a few things after we've had some words [and] they haven't been particularly nice.

"But again, very amicable. I'll say hello when I see her. I'm not the kind of person to completely snub someone," she said before adding: "But that door is closed."

This comes right after Amy addressed backlash she received over a TikTok of her and Adam spending a day and night together in Manchester.

Comments under Amy's video said things like, "can't even deny it at this point", but in response she posted it to her Instagram story saying: "Who knew Ad's filling in for Holly on a night out in MCR would cause so much drama."

Our next slice of Married at First Sight is reportedly set to air in February with a special second reunion. However Polly reportedly skipped filming because she "couldn’t face seeing Adam again".

